Shivering Isles DLC in Oblivion Remastered: How to start, location on map, and is it worth playing?

The Shivering Isles DLC in Oblivion Remastered is included with the Standard Edition, along with the Knights of the Nine expansion. This provides players with the complete narrative experience that the 2006 title is known for. However, newcomers might want to know more about the story-rich DLC, including the method of accessing it.

This article mentions everything you need to know about the Shivering Isles expansion.

Shivering Isles DLC in Oblivion Remastered: How and where to start it, and is it worth playing?

Is the DLC worth playing?

Shivering Isles is a must-play for veterans and newcomers alike (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

(Note: This section contains minor spoilers for the Shivering Isles DLC in Oblivion Remastered. If you want to go in completely blind, head directly to the How to start it section.)

Let's talk about the motivation first. Should you invest your time in playing the Shivering Isles DLC in Oblivion Remastered? Absolutely yes. The expansion, since its introduction in the original 2006 title, has been considered by many to be one of the best DLCs ever. It adds many new elements to the game and features incredibly strong writing.

You're introduced to the regions of Mania and Dementia, with the former being a vivid, colorful landscape while the latter is a dark and depressing haven. Another unique and memorable addition is the character of Sheogorath, the Daedric Prince of Madness.

He brings a dark, twisted, yet engaging personality that often adds a dark-comedy feel to the game. Thus, whether you're new or a long-time fan, experiencing this incredible expansion (with a new coat of paint) is definitely worth your time.

How and where to start it

While it's on you to decide when you want to start the DLC(something we'll discuss further), the only prerequisite the game has for starting the Shivering Isles DLC in Oblivion Remastered is completing the tutorial. So players can start the expansion whenever they want (after the introductory dungeon). The next step is to wait for 24 hours (we don't know for sure if this step is needed, but it was a prerequisite in the 2006 version).

Locating the island with the Strange Door (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

You'll then need to head to an Island with the "Strange Door" on it. It will be located to the northeast of Elsweyr, at the center of the Niben Bay. The closest fast-travel location to it is Bravil.

Interacting with a guard standing near the portal (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

You'll need to swim to the Island from Bravil. Once you approach the door, which looks like a purple portal on a head-shaped rock, the "A Door in Niben Bay" quest will automatically be added to your log.

An enemy comes out of the portal (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Speak to the NPCs there to get some info about it. Soon, some enemies will emerge from the portal and begin attacking the guards. Speak to one of them named Gaius Prentus. After defeating them, exhaust all the NPC dialogue related to the Door and then enter it.

You'll meet an NPC named Haskill there who'll give you an overview of the expansion's premise. You'll then be given the option to accept the task he gives or come back to it later.

Accepting the task officially starts the Shivering Isles DLC in Oblivion Remastered, as you'll experience the iconic opening scene where the land of the Shivering Isles will open up to you. The "A Door in Niben Bay" quest will also conclude with the affirmative choice.

When should you start the DLC?

Here are the different points at which you can start the expansion; each has its own merits and caveats.

Starting it early

You can experience the Shivering Isles DLC in Oblivion Remastered immediately after the tutorial. using its events to build up a backstory for your character. But a downside to this is that the unique loot you'll get there will be at a low level, so you won't be able to utilize it to its full extent.

Playing it sporadically

You can start the DLC early and keep alternating between playing its story and the main game's. This will give you a better chance of getting good loot as you progress through the game. However, it can break up the DLC's pacing.

Level 15-25

Considering that loot scales up with your level in the game, experiencing the expansion when you're level 15-25 is a great middle spot since the gear you'll acquire will be decently powerful, and you'll also get the opportunity to use it in the base game's content.

Playing it after the main quest and Knights of the Nine

Shivering Isles was released in 2007 after Knights of the Nine. Thus, gamers during that period would've played the former last, which is something the developers would've accounted for when creating it. So, story/pacing-wise, it makes sense to play the Shivering Isles DLC in Oblivion Remastered after completing the main quest and Knights of the Nine.

That is all you need to know about the Shivering Isles DLC in Oblivion Remastered.

