A Two-Handed build in Oblivion Remastered is one of the more advanced ensembles you can obtain in the game. This build focuses more on offense than defense. This is particularly powerful if you can combine your offensive capabilities with a little bit of mobility to help dodge attacks.

To that end, here is everything you need to know to make the best Two-Handed build in Oblivion Remastered.

Disclaimer: This article is solely based on the writer's personal opinion.

Best Race, Birthsign, and Class for Two-Handed build in Oblivion Remastered

Race: Nord

Nord is the best race for a two-handed warrior in Oblivion Remastered as they grant endurance and willpower bonuses. Moreover, their resistance to cold and excellence in heavy armor and blades make them superior melee fighters.

Birthsign: The Warrior

The Warrior is pretty much the best birthsign for a two-handed player. It provides a +10 stat boost to strength and endurance, making you powerful in combat.

Class: Spellsword

Two-handed build in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

As a two-handed warrior, you will need the perfect balance of combat and spells. Spellsword is by far the best class for this.

Major skills and how to level

Acrobatics - Increases your movement (dodging, running, speed, stamina)

- Increases your movement (dodging, running, speed, stamina) Armorer - Allows you to repair gear easily

- Allows you to repair gear easily Blade - Increases the damage and overall effectiveness of your two-handed weapon

- Increases the damage and overall effectiveness of your two-handed weapon Blunt - Also increases the effectiveness of your weapon

- Also increases the effectiveness of your weapon Heavy Armor - Gradually eliminates encumbrance

You can level up each skill in the game by practising it 10 times and then going to sleep.

Minor skills to use on the side

Block - Increases the effectiveness of blocking incoming damage

- Increases the effectiveness of blocking incoming damage Sneak - Particularly useful as it helps you engage in fights only when necessary

Best gear to use

Early game

Umbra armor set

Volendrung

Late game

Glass armor set

Shadowrend

Best spells to use

Firebolt or Lightning Bolt - Helps you in cases where you need to deal damage from a distance

or - Helps you in cases where you need to deal damage from a distance Blazing Strikes - Adds fire damage to your strikes

Best Potions to keep on hand

Restore health - Mandatory potion, especially for a melee character

- Mandatory potion, especially for a melee character Fortify Endurance

Fortify Strength

Pros and Cons of the Two-Handed build in Oblivion Remastered

The Two-Handed build in Oblivion Remastered is difficult to master but fun to use. Although armed with complex mechanics, it is very effective once you figure out the techniques. The main advantage of this build is that it increases the reach of your attacks to the point where you can almost get away by taking zero damage.

The biggest drawback of this build is that it is extremely technique-sensitive. If you do not get your dodge and attack timings correct, you are vulnerable to incoming damage with no return strategy.

