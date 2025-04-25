Best Two-Handed build in Oblivion Remastered

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified Apr 25, 2025 23:07 GMT
Two-Handed build in Oblivion Remastered explored (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
Two-Handed build in Oblivion Remastered explored (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

A Two-Handed build in Oblivion Remastered is one of the more advanced ensembles you can obtain in the game. This build focuses more on offense than defense. This is particularly powerful if you can combine your offensive capabilities with a little bit of mobility to help dodge attacks.

Ad

To that end, here is everything you need to know to make the best Two-Handed build in Oblivion Remastered.

Disclaimer: This article is solely based on the writer's personal opinion.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Best Race, Birthsign, and Class for Two-Handed build in Oblivion Remastered

Race: Nord

Nord is the best race for a two-handed warrior in Oblivion Remastered as they grant endurance and willpower bonuses. Moreover, their resistance to cold and excellence in heavy armor and blades make them superior melee fighters.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Birthsign: The Warrior

The Warrior is pretty much the best birthsign for a two-handed player. It provides a +10 stat boost to strength and endurance, making you powerful in combat.

Also read — Oblivion Remastered: Best Cheats and Console Commands

Class: Spellsword

Two-handed build in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)
Two-handed build in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

As a two-handed warrior, you will need the perfect balance of combat and spells. Spellsword is by far the best class for this.

Ad

Major skills and how to level

  • Acrobatics - Increases your movement (dodging, running, speed, stamina)
  • Armorer - Allows you to repair gear easily
  • Blade - Increases the damage and overall effectiveness of your two-handed weapon
  • Blunt - Also increases the effectiveness of your weapon
  • Heavy Armor - Gradually eliminates encumbrance

You can level up each skill in the game by practising it 10 times and then going to sleep.

Ad

Minor skills to use on the side

  • Block - Increases the effectiveness of blocking incoming damage
  • Sneak - Particularly useful as it helps you engage in fights only when necessary

Best gear to use

Early game

  • Umbra armor set
  • Volendrung

Late game

  • Glass armor set
  • Shadowrend

Best spells to use

  • Firebolt or Lightning Bolt - Helps you in cases where you need to deal damage from a distance
  • Blazing Strikes - Adds fire damage to your strikes
Ad

Best Potions to keep on hand

  • Restore health - Mandatory potion, especially for a melee character
  • Fortify Endurance
  • Fortify Strength

Check out — Oblivion Remastered: Go Fish quest guide

Pros and Cons of the Two-Handed build in Oblivion Remastered

The Two-Handed build in Oblivion Remastered is difficult to master but fun to use. Although armed with complex mechanics, it is very effective once you figure out the techniques. The main advantage of this build is that it increases the reach of your attacks to the point where you can almost get away by taking zero damage.

Ad

The biggest drawback of this build is that it is extremely technique-sensitive. If you do not get your dodge and attack timings correct, you are vulnerable to incoming damage with no return strategy.

Read more:

About the author
Shrayan Mitra

Shrayan Mitra

Twitter icon

Shrayan is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda but he started his career as a Dental Surgeon. A lifelong love of video games culminated in him choosing to follow his heart. When it comes to his work, he enjoys creating original content and delivering timely news from trustworthy sources.

When it comes to the esports scene, Shrayan closely follows pro Valorant tournaments and can’t get enough of how entertaining they are to watch and how much he can learn, especially from his favorite team—Paper Rex. That he’s inspired by Tarik and Benjyfishy’s versatile and competitive nature is a testament to this.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications