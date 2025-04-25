A Two-Handed build in Oblivion Remastered is one of the more advanced ensembles you can obtain in the game. This build focuses more on offense than defense. This is particularly powerful if you can combine your offensive capabilities with a little bit of mobility to help dodge attacks.
To that end, here is everything you need to know to make the best Two-Handed build in Oblivion Remastered.
Best Race, Birthsign, and Class for Two-Handed build in Oblivion Remastered
Race: Nord
Nord is the best race for a two-handed warrior in Oblivion Remastered as they grant endurance and willpower bonuses. Moreover, their resistance to cold and excellence in heavy armor and blades make them superior melee fighters.
Birthsign: The Warrior
The Warrior is pretty much the best birthsign for a two-handed player. It provides a +10 stat boost to strength and endurance, making you powerful in combat.
Class: Spellsword
As a two-handed warrior, you will need the perfect balance of combat and spells. Spellsword is by far the best class for this.
Major skills and how to level
- Acrobatics - Increases your movement (dodging, running, speed, stamina)
- Armorer - Allows you to repair gear easily
- Blade - Increases the damage and overall effectiveness of your two-handed weapon
- Blunt - Also increases the effectiveness of your weapon
- Heavy Armor - Gradually eliminates encumbrance
You can level up each skill in the game by practising it 10 times and then going to sleep.
Minor skills to use on the side
- Block - Increases the effectiveness of blocking incoming damage
- Sneak - Particularly useful as it helps you engage in fights only when necessary
Best gear to use
Early game
- Umbra armor set
- Volendrung
Late game
- Glass armor set
- Shadowrend
Best spells to use
- Firebolt or Lightning Bolt - Helps you in cases where you need to deal damage from a distance
- Blazing Strikes - Adds fire damage to your strikes
Best Potions to keep on hand
- Restore health - Mandatory potion, especially for a melee character
- Fortify Endurance
- Fortify Strength
Pros and Cons of the Two-Handed build in Oblivion Remastered
The Two-Handed build in Oblivion Remastered is difficult to master but fun to use. Although armed with complex mechanics, it is very effective once you figure out the techniques. The main advantage of this build is that it increases the reach of your attacks to the point where you can almost get away by taking zero damage.
The biggest drawback of this build is that it is extremely technique-sensitive. If you do not get your dodge and attack timings correct, you are vulnerable to incoming damage with no return strategy.
