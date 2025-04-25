Oblivion Remastered: Go Fish quest guide

The Go Fish quest in Oblivion Remastered is particularly difficult to complete. It requires you to catch a certain type of in-game fish and collect its scales. Although seemingly an easy task, the quest markers are often misleading, which can make the endeavor frustrating, to say the least.

That said, this article will guide you through the Go Fish quest in Oblivion Remastered to make it easier for you.

How to complete the Go Fish quest in Oblivion Remastered

To start the Go Fish quest, you will need to talk to a person called Aelwin Merowald. He is located in a small town named Weye, which can be found west of the Imperial City. Make sure to select the correct dialogue options while speaking to him, as laughing at him will not start the quest.

Aelwin Merowald in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

If you selected the correct dialogue, you have now been tasked with collecting 12 Rumare Slaughterfish scales. These can be found in the nearby lake, as suggested by Aelwin.

In order to find Rumare Slaughterfish in the lake, you can use the green quest markers in your journal. These will point to the general direction of Rumare Slaughterfish, making them easier to locate.

Once you find a Rumare Slaughterfish, kill it and loot its body for its scales. It might take a few strikes to take the fish down, and it is important to note that they can fight back.

The difficult part of the quest is to remain underwater for prolonged durations of time in order to kill the fish and collect its scales. Since your character can only hold their breath underwater for a few seconds, it is advisable to use Potions of Water Breathing to make it easier.

Regarding finding the Rumare Slaughterfish, the quest markers are often misleading, as the fish are constantly moving underwater. In such a case, go up to the surface of the lake and look for white bubbles there. That is most likely a Rumare Slaughterfish.

Rumare Slaughterfish in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Another tip is to look for the fish near the shore, as many players claim to have found success there.

Once you have collected 12 Rumare Slaughterfish scales, head back to Aelwin and hand over the items to him to finish the quest. As a reward, he will give you the Jewel of the Rumare ring. It is enchanted with the Fortify Athletics and Water Breathing Spells, so you can use it if you wish. Alternatively, you can also sell it for 2550 Gold.

This covers everything you need to know about the Go Fish quest in Oblivion Remastered. Although it is notoriously frustrating, follow the above-mentioned tips, and you will complete this side quest in no time.

