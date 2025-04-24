All Pilgrimage Wayshrine locations in Oblivion Remastered

The Wayshrine locations in Oblivion Remastered mark the shrines dedicated to the Nine Divines in The Elder Scrolls IV. These shrines are scattered throughout the map and can be quickly identified thanks to their unique physical appearance — a central table encircled by pillars of white. When the Hero is worthy and invokes these shrines, they receive a blessing.

Ad

These blessings are determined by which of the Nine Divines the particular shrine is dedicated to. Once a Divine's Wayshrine has been triggered at least once, the Hero can re-attain that Divine's blessing at any chapel in Cyrodiil.

However, the DLC quest Knights of the Nine requires players to visit nine special Wayshrines, which mark the pilgrimage of the Hero through a quest of the same name. In this article, we will cover all nine Pilgrimage Wayshrine locations in Oblivion Remastered.

Ad

Trending

All 9 Pilgrimage Wayshrine locations in Oblivion Remastered

The Pilgrimage questline in The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered triggers after a conversation with the Prophet close to the Chapel of Dibella. This character will give you a map with the general locations of the Wayshrines, which we will take a detailed look at below.

1) Wayshrine location of Akatosh

Akatosh Wayshrine in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

First, head to the Wildeye Stables of Bryma. From here, take a horse (which you can acquire for free) and start heading south via the Silver Road. Once you come across an intersection, take the road to the right that heads west towards the Orange Road. Here, keep an eye out on the right-hand side while heading up the mountain until you come across the Wayshrine.

Ad

2) Wayshrine location of Arkay

Arkay Wayshrine in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Head to Anvil and reach the Horse Whisperer Stables. From here, take your horse out and start following the road that heads north. The road will eventually turn east. At this point, open the map to find The Gold Coast written across the area. Now, start heading north by going off the road and towards the location marked by the waypoint in the picture above. Here, you will come across the Arkay Wayshrine.

Ad

3) Wayshrine location of Dibella

Dibella Wayshrine in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

First, head to the Weynon Priory in Chorrol. From here, proceed towards The Black Road, but instead of following the road towards the east, head off-road to go south. Once you keep heading south towards the waypoint marked on the map above, you will come across the Wayshrine standing tall among some trees.

Ad

4) Wayshrine location of Julianos

Julianos Wayshrine in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

For this one, Heroes may need to travel quite a bit on foot or horseback. This wayshrine is located towards the southeast direction of the Imperial City and towards the south of Cheydinhal. Head towards the Black Waterside Stables here, and follow the road that goes west first, then head south, and then east towards the Yellow Road. Here you will come across Fort Sejanus, and the Wayshrine can be found just to the south of here.

Ad

5) Wayshrine location of Kynareth

Kynareth Wayshrine in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

The Kynareth Wayshrine can be found following the same Yellow Road where the Julianos Wayshrine is located. Get back to the Yellow Road and follow it all the way to the east side past the Crestbridge camp. After going past this camp and a small stone bridge, go off-road and move towards the Mackamentain Elven ruins and the small lake marked by the waypoint in the picture above. Once you cross the ruins, keep to the north of the lake, and you will find the Wayshrine in an elevated area.

Ad

6) Wayshrine location of Mara

Mara Wayshrine in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Head to Skingrad and exit from the Grateful Pass Stables. Once you take your horse out from here, ride towards the west, following the road until you come across a signboard with Imperial City, Skingrad, Kvatch, and Anvil marked on it. From here, head off-road towards the north-west direction to find the waypoint marked in the image above. Here, you will come across the Wayshrine of Mara.

Ad

7) Wayshrine location of Stendarr

Stendarr Wayshrine in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

This is probably the most distant Wayshrine location, which can take quite a bit of time to reach by horse or on foot. Located at the southernmost region of the map, this Wayshrine is found to the south of County Bravil. The simplest way to reach this Wayshrine is to head to Bay Roan Stables in Bravil and follow the road that heads west and then straight south. Keep following this road until you reach the waypoint marked in the image above, and you will find the Wayshrine right beside the road on the right-hand side.

Ad

8) Wayshrine location of Talos

Talos Wayshrine in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

This Wayshrine location is quite far from the road closest to it. The simplest way to reach it is to head to Fort Sejanus or Bravil first. Depending upon where you decide to start from, head towards the Nibenay Valley waypoint marked in the image above. Here, keep heading towards the letter 'b' marked on the map of Nibenay Valley, and you will come across the Talos Wayshrine location.

Ad

9) Wayshrine location of Zenithar

Zenithar Wayshrine in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

The Zenithar Wayshrine will be close to the Bay Roan Stables of Bravil and quite literally visible from the town. If you decided to head towards the Talos Wayshrine from Bravil, chances are you would come across the Zenithar Wayshrine first, since both of them are located in close proximity. Head towards the waypoint marked in the image above, and you will find the Zenithar Wayshrine at a scenic location overlooking the Niben Bay.

Ad

Upon completion of the Pilgrimage questline, where you visit all Pilgrimage Wayshrine locations, your Hero will receive the Pilgrim's Grace Spell. This is a special restorative Spell that can be used once per day and can buff your Attributes for 300 seconds.

For more information on Oblivion Remastered, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.