Can you get married in Oblivion Remastered?

The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered brings the beloved classic to a modern audience, allowing Skyrim fans to relive the iconic 2006 open-world RPG. As such, new players may be interested in knowing if they can get married in the world of Cyrodil. Unfortunately, there is no marriage mechanic in the game as it this is a straight-up remaster of the original game, which did not have the feature either.

This will no doubt be a disappointment for fans coming over from the successor entry, The Elder Scrolls 5 Skyrim, first released in 2011. Here is everything to know about marriage and romance in the latest remaster for Oblivion.

Why doesn't Oblivion Remastered have marriage?

Marraige is only available in the successor game Skyrim (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The marriage mechanic was introduced in Skyrim, the latest mainline entry in the beloved Elder Scrolls saga. Since this is a remaster effort, no new mechanics have been added to the mix. While veteran Oblivion fans breathe a sigh of relief, newer players who hoped for additional features that let them flesh out their role-playing fantasies will be disappointed,

Marriage aside, there are no romance or dating aspects either in Oblivion Remastered. While there are Followers or Companions in the game, they will only help the player out with exploration and combat. As such, players will find themselves focused on their quests to save the world from the threat of the Oblivion Gates.

What quality of life changes does Oblivion Remastered have?

Even though it may not have new mechanics, Oblivion fans are treated to a host of welcome and intriguing changes with this remaster. The most obvious upgrade is to the visuals. Built atop Unreal Engine 5, this is the most visually impressive Elder Scrolls game to date, with lush landscapes and detailed environments.

This includes visual updates to UI and elements such as lockpicking as well as improved camera functions. Besides these changes, this is still the same old game from nearly two decades ago, with all of the same content packed in. This includes the additional DLC questlines, though the Deluxe Edition does boast some extra goodies.

Oblivion Remastered is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. It is also available as a Day One launch on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

