Enchanting items in Oblivion Remastered, explained

The process of enchanting items in Oblivion Remastered is one of the most essential things you must learn as a player if you wish to upgrade your gear. This is one of the most surefire ways to make the best use of your weapons, armor, and other items, which makes you more powerful and ready for the endgame stages.
That said, here is everything you need to know about enchanting items in Oblivion Remastered.
A detailed overview of enchanting items in Oblivion Remastered
Although enchanting items in Oblivion Remastered is one of the first things you want to get to, the mechanic is unfortunately locked behind a questline. In order to unlock it, you will first need to be a part of the Mages Guild and progress the questline until you reach “Apprentice” status. This will, in turn, unlock the Altars of Enchanting in the Guild Halls, where you can carry on with enchanting items.
Note: Altars of Enchanting, once unlocked, can also be found in Frostcrag Spire.
To enchant items in Oblivion Remastered, here is what you will need:
- Altar of Enchanting
- Soul Gems
- Gear that is to be enchanted
Now, let us have a look at how to enchant items in the game:
- Interact with an Altar of Enchanting.
- Select the gear that you wish to enchant.
- Select a filled Soul Gem (the bigger the Soul Gem, the better).
- Pick the enchantment you want.
- If possible, customise the area of effect, magnitude, and duration of the enchantment.
- Provide a custom name if you wish.
- Hit the Enchant button.
Note that weapons can have two enchantments added at once, although it weakens the power of each individual enchantment. This can only be done at Altars of Enchanting.
There is another method to enchant items in Oblivion Remastered. This is through the use of Sigil Stones. They are found at the top of Oblivion Gates and have predetermined enchantments that can be applied to any item.
It is important to note that Sigil Stones can be used anywhere and do not require Altars of Enchanting to be activated.
There are five tiers of Sigil Stone that can be acquired, each being increasingly powerful. They are:
- Descendant
- Subjacent
- Latent
- Ascendant
- Transcendant
This covers everything you need to know about enchanting items in Oblivion Remastered. Make sure you unlock enchantments as quickly as possible, as it will definitely help you in the long run.
