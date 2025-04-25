How to join the Mages Guild in Oblivion Remastered

By Debayan Saha
Modified Apr 25, 2025 14:34 GMT
Mage
Mages Guild of Bravil in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Becoming a member of the Mages Guild can be quite beneficial in The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered. After the Tutorial quest, players can align themselves with any of the four factions available in the title — the Fighters Guild, the Dark Brotherhood, the Thieves Guild, and, specifically, the Mages Guild.

Notably, joining a faction necessitates engaging in specific activities, after which players gain access to prominent rewards. Although those utilizing a magic build will receive greater advantages from aligning with the Mages Guild, the benefits offered are reasonably suitable for all types of builds.

We showcase how you can join the Mages Guild in Oblivion Remastered.

Joining the Mages Guild in Oblivion Remastered, explained

Talk to the city guards to know the guild's location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)
Talk to the city guards to know the guild's location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Upon finishing the Tutorial quest and gaining entry to the expansive world of Cyrodiil, you can identify and teleport to significant cities via the in-game map. Notably, except for the Imperial City and Kvatch, most major cities in Oblivion Remastered feature a Mages Guild.

Interact with the guild leader to join (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)
Interact with the guild leader to join (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

To join the guild, follow these steps:

  • Fast-travel to any of the cities apart from the Imperial City and Kvatch.
  • Speak with the guards and ask for directions. Then, inquire about the Mages Guild.
  • Follow the guard's direction to reach the Mages Guild.
  • Make sure there's no bounty on your head.
  • Talk to the faction's leader and agree to join the Mages Guild.

All cities with the Mages Guilds and their leaders' names are shown below:

  • Mages Guild of Bravil: Kud-Ei
  • Mages Guild of Anvil: Carahil
  • Mages Guild of Leyawiin: Dagail
  • Mages Guild of Bruma: Jeanne Frasoric
  • Mages Guild of Chorrol: Teekeeus
  • Mages Guild of Cheydinhal: Falcar
  • Mages Guild of Skingrad: Adrienne Berene
What happens when you join the Mages Guild in Oblivion Remastered?

You must follow certain rules to stay in the guild (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)
You must follow certain rules to stay in the guild (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

After becoming a member, you will receive a subsequent quest essential for advancing within the guild. Completing all quests associated with each of the seven Mages Guilds will grant you access to the Arcane University in the Imperial City.

Additionally, access to the guild's Living Quarters allows you to utilize beds for resting, which is effective in enhancing your character's skills. Furthermore, you can retrieve items from the guild without the risk of being classified as stolen.

Nevertheless, you will be expelled from the Mages Guild if you perpetrate any offense (killing or stealing) against fellow guild members. You can, however, regain membership in the guild upon completing tasks assigned by the Steward of the Council of Mages (Arcane University).

While you can rejoin, you will be permanently banned from joining the Mages Guild if you commit a crime for a third time.

Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Edited by Debayan Saha
