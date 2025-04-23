The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has finally been released on PC. It is also available on multiple platforms, like the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and other Windows-based handheld consoles like the Steam Deck. The much-awaited remaster features more than a graphics upgrade, with the mechanics and leveling system being revamped too.
With the recommended GPU being the RTX 2080, those who own the RTX 3090 should have no issues running the game at max settings. The system requirements are super light, considering the high-quality graphics and textures seen in gameplay videos. While the title runs well as it is, we recommend you moderate the settings for the best performance.
This article lists the best graphics settings for the remastered version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion on the RTX 3090 GPU.
Note: The settings below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs for the remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, particularly those with an RTX 3090 GPU.
Best Oblivion Remastered settings for RTX 3090
The RTX 3090 easily runs The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered at 1440p resolution with the Ultra graphics preset. The higher resolution really brings out the details in textures and shadows. We've also set Lumen Software Ray Tracing to High, adding to the reflections and shadows. Even with these settings, the game puts up over 70 FPS on average.
Nvidia DLSS has also been turned on and set to Quality mode, enabling higher performance and visual quality. You could even run the game at 4K, but you'd have to turn down the graphics settings to Medium to get over 60 FPS. We felt it looked better on 1440p Ultra, so we chose not to go 4K.
Here are the best settings for the RTX 3090:
Graphics
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Select Monitor: Default
- Resolution Scale: 50
- V-Sync: Off
- Frame Rate Limit: Uncapped
- Show FPS: As per preference
- Show VRAM: As per preference
- Brightness Intensity: 0
- FOV 1st-Person: 75
- FOV 3rd-Person: 75
- Motion Blur: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: On
Quality
- Quality Level: Ultra
- View Distance Quality: Ultra
- Effects Quality: Ultra
- Foliage Quality: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Global Illumination Quality: Ultra
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- Reflection Quality: Ultra
- Post-Processing Quality: Ultra
- Hair Quality: Ultra
- Cloth Quality: Ultra
- Lumen Hardware RT: Off
- Lumen Hardware RT Lighting Mode: Ultra (Greyed Out)
- Lumen Software RT Quality: High
Advanced
- Anti-Aliasing: TSR (Greyed Out)
- Upscaling Technique: DLSS
- DLSS Mode: Quality
- DLSS Sharpness: 20
- DLSS Frame Generation: Off
- FSR 3 Mode: Greyed Out
- FSR 3 Sharpness: Greyed Out
- FSR 3 Frame Generation: Greyed Out
- XeSS Mode: Greyed Out
- NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled
With these settings applied, the remastered version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion should run smoothly on PCs with the RTX 3090.
