The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has finally been released on PC. It is also available on multiple platforms, like the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and other Windows-based handheld consoles like the Steam Deck. The much-awaited remaster features more than a graphics upgrade, with the mechanics and leveling system being revamped too.

Ad

With the recommended GPU being the RTX 2080, those who own the RTX 3090 should have no issues running the game at max settings. The system requirements are super light, considering the high-quality graphics and textures seen in gameplay videos. While the title runs well as it is, we recommend you moderate the settings for the best performance.

This article lists the best graphics settings for the remastered version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion on the RTX 3090 GPU.

Ad

Trending

Note: The settings below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs for the remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, particularly those with an RTX 3090 GPU.

Best Oblivion Remastered settings for RTX 3090

TEV IV Oblivion Remastered runs incredibly well on the RTX 3090 (Image via Bethesda)

The RTX 3090 easily runs The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered at 1440p resolution with the Ultra graphics preset. The higher resolution really brings out the details in textures and shadows. We've also set Lumen Software Ray Tracing to High, adding to the reflections and shadows. Even with these settings, the game puts up over 70 FPS on average.

Ad

Nvidia DLSS has also been turned on and set to Quality mode, enabling higher performance and visual quality. You could even run the game at 4K, but you'd have to turn down the graphics settings to Medium to get over 60 FPS. We felt it looked better on 1440p Ultra, so we chose not to go 4K.

Here are the best settings for the RTX 3090:

Graphics

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Select Monitor: Default

Default Resolution Scale: 50

50 V-Sync: Off

Off Frame Rate Limit: Uncapped

Uncapped Show FPS: As per preference

As per preference Show VRAM: As per preference

As per preference Brightness Intensity: 0

0 FOV 1st-Person: 75

75 FOV 3rd-Person: 75

75 Motion Blur: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: On

Ad

Quality

Quality Level: Ultra

Ultra View Distance Quality: Ultra

Ultra Effects Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Global Illumination Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Reflection Quality: Ultra

Ultra Post-Processing Quality: Ultra

Ultra Hair Quality: Ultra

Ultra Cloth Quality: Ultra

Ultra Lumen Hardware RT: Off

Off Lumen Hardware RT Lighting Mode: Ultra (Greyed Out)

Ultra (Greyed Out) Lumen Software RT Quality: High

Advanced

Anti-Aliasing: TSR (Greyed Out)

TSR (Greyed Out) Upscaling Technique: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality DLSS Sharpness: 20

20 DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off FSR 3 Mode: Greyed Out

Greyed Out FSR 3 Sharpness: Greyed Out

Greyed Out FSR 3 Frame Generation: Greyed Out

Greyed Out XeSS Mode: Greyed Out

Greyed Out NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled

Ad

Also read: Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

With these settings applied, the remastered version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion should run smoothly on PCs with the RTX 3090.

Check out similar articles on Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More