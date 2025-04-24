Oblivion Remastered Sigil Stones guide

Sigil Stones in Oblivion Remastered are special items that can be acquired by completing Oblivion Gate missions. These are items that have predetermined strengths, which can be used to enchant weapons, armor, and jewelry. However, it is not as simple as it sounds as there are multiple tiers of these Stones that you can acquire depending on your character level, which in turn produce different levels of enchantment.
Having said that, this article will provide a detailed overview of these special enchantment Stones in Oblivion Remastered.
Also read: Where to get new Spells in Oblivion Remastered
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Details about Sigil Stones in Oblivion Remastered
Sigil Stones in Oblivion Remastered are special items that can be used to enchant weapons, armor, and jewelry to make them more powerful. They can only be acquired through Oblivion Gates and have predetermined strengths to them. You need to enter the Oblivion Gate, reach the top, and interact, to receive your reward.
It is, however, important to note that the rewards from these Oblivion Gates depend on your character level. The higher your level is, the more rewards you get, and most importantly, you receive a more powerful Sigil Stone. Therefore, it is highly recommended to go through these Oblivion Gates once you have reached a higher level.
Having said that, here are the different tiers corresponding to your level:
- Level 1-4: Descendant
- Level 5-8: Subjacent
- Level 9-12: Latent
- Level 13-16: Ascendant
- Level 17+: Transcendent
Check out: Oblivion Remastered: How to get Healing Potions
How to use Sigil Stones in Oblivion Remastered
Follow these simple steps to enchant one of your desired items in the game:
- Go to your inventory.
- Select a Sigil Stone.
- An enchanting menu will open (can be done anywhere as long as you're out of combat).
- Select the gear that you wish to enchant.
- Press R or click on the Enchant button to successfully complete the enchantment.
It is important to note that the enchantment stats provided by these Sigil Stones are predetermined and cannot be changed. Once you successfully enchant an item, the Sigil Stone will be consumed. So, choose wisely.
Also read: All Purchasable Houses in Oblivion Remastered, explored
Read more:
- 5 Things that are different in Oblivion Remastered vs the original
- Oblivion Remastered: How to make money fast
- Oblivion Remastered Savlian Matius glitch workaround, explained
- Oblivion Remastered: Persuasion Guide
- Oblivion Remastered: Fatigue system, explained
- Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super
- How to save the game in Oblivion Remastered
- Oblivion Remastered: Lockpicking guide
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.