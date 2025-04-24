Oblivion Remastered Sigil Stones guide

Sigil Stones in Oblivion Remastered are special items that can be acquired by completing Oblivion Gate missions. These are items that have predetermined strengths, which can be used to enchant weapons, armor, and jewelry. However, it is not as simple as it sounds as there are multiple tiers of these Stones that you can acquire depending on your character level, which in turn produce different levels of enchantment.

Having said that, this article will provide a detailed overview of these special enchantment Stones in Oblivion Remastered.

Details about Sigil Stones in Oblivion Remastered

Sigil Stones in Oblivion Remastered are special items that can be used to enchant weapons, armor, and jewelry to make them more powerful. They can only be acquired through Oblivion Gates and have predetermined strengths to them. You need to enter the Oblivion Gate, reach the top, and interact, to receive your reward.

How to get a Sigil Stone in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

It is, however, important to note that the rewards from these Oblivion Gates depend on your character level. The higher your level is, the more rewards you get, and most importantly, you receive a more powerful Sigil Stone. Therefore, it is highly recommended to go through these Oblivion Gates once you have reached a higher level.

Having said that, here are the different tiers corresponding to your level:

Level 1-4: Descendant

Level 5-8: Subjacent

Level 9-12: Latent

Level 13-16: Ascendant

Level 17+: Transcendent

How to use Sigil Stones in Oblivion Remastered

How to enchant an item using a Sigil Stone in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Follow these simple steps to enchant one of your desired items in the game:

Go to your inventory.

Select a Sigil Stone.

An enchanting menu will open (can be done anywhere as long as you're out of combat).

Select the gear that you wish to enchant.

that you wish to enchant. Press R or click on the Enchant button to successfully complete the enchantment.

It is important to note that the enchantment stats provided by these Sigil Stones are predetermined and cannot be changed. Once you successfully enchant an item, the Sigil Stone will be consumed. So, choose wisely.

