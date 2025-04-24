How to save the game in Oblivion Remastered

After a really long wait, fans of the Elder Scrolls series can finally get their hands on Oblivion Remastered. As the name suggests, the game is a remastered version of the 2006 Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion. The game can take more than 100 hours to finish, which is precisely why you need to learn how to save your progress.

If you have already started playing the game and are wondering how to save the game on various platforms, read further to get your answers.

Saving your progress in Oblivion Remastered

Oblivion Remastered is available to play on current generation consoles — PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game can be saved anytime after completing the character creation. This is how you can save your game:

Open the menu and then click on your journal.

Go to the Systems tab.

Save or load your existing game files from here. To create a manual save file, select 'Save.'

On PC, you can open the menu by pressing ESC on your keyboard. If you are playing on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, or on a PC using a controller, you can open this menu by pressing the Options/Menu button on your controller.

You can quicksave the game by using the F5 button on your keyboard.

Is there auto-save option in Oblivion Remastered?

The game saves itself frequently enough (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Just like any other modern video game, Oblivion does feature auto-save. Since this is a huge RPG with a ton of things to do, having this feature was extremely important. But when does auto-save work in Oblivion Remastered?

Luckily, the game auto-saves frequently enough that you most likely won't run into any issues. Whenever you fast-travel to a location, the game auto-saves. Moreover, just like many other video games, whenever you go to bed, your progress gets saved as well. Apart from this, during free roam or in between quests, if you enter or leave any building, your progress gets saved as well.

You will be notified about this via a text reading 'Autosaving...' on the top left corner of the screen.

