Oblivion Remastered: How to get the Skeleton Key

While playing the recently released title Oblivion Remastered, you will find yourself in several situations where you will need to unlock a certain door, a chest, or a drawer. These contain treasure, collectables, or hints that will lead you to the next quest. Although you can use lockpicking to get past these locks, an easier way is to get your hands on a Skeleton Key.

The Skeleton Key acts as a master key that can be used to unlock almost every lock in Oblivion. But how can you get it? Let's take a look.

Acquiring the Skeleton Key in Oblivion Remastered

To get the Skeleton Key, you need to complete the Nocturnal quest (Image via Bethesda Softworks | LunarGaming/YouTube)

To get your hands on the Skeleton Key, you will need to reach a certain level and complete a specific quest. You will need to complete the Nocturnal quest, which can be triggered from the Nocturnal Shrine. The objective of this mission is simple — you just need to look for the Eye of Nocturnal.

You will have to get intel about the Eye of Nocturnal from two thieves in the Leyawiin region of the map. You can look for them in the middle of the city, inside the thief's home. Approach them for some small talk before quietly slipping inside their house to spy on them and listen in on their conversation. This is when you will learn more about the Eye of Nocturnal.

The key can be found in Tidewater Cave. Head over to this location and enter the cave. Go straight and then take the left, followed by another left. Soon you will find yourself on a waterlogged path. Jump inside the water and you will find the Eye of Nocturnal there. Now, you simply need to return it to the Nocturnal Shrine to complete the quest.

As a reward for completing this quest, you will receive the Skeleton Key.

