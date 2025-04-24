Oblivion Remastered: How to get Healing Potions

By Pranoy Dey
Modified Apr 24, 2025 11:40 GMT
Here
Here's how to get Healing Potions in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Healing Potions are extremely important in Oblivion Remastered, especially after taking lethal hits from enemies. They are a quick and reliable way to restore your character’s health, allowing you to progress your journey. While there are various other ways to regain health in the game, such as spells and food, Healing Potions are more effective. Moreover, you can also craft them yourself.

This article guides you on how to get Healing Potions in Oblivion Remastered.

Where to get Healing Potions in Oblivion Remastered

You can acquire Healing Potions through several means: purchasing them from specific merchants, finding them as loot, or crafting them via the Alchemy menu.

Mortar and Pestle (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
Mortar and Pestle (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

These potions generally come in three different strengths:

also-read-trending Trending
  • Weak: 20 Health
  • Normal: 35 Health
  • Strong: 50 Health

As you explore the map, watch out for crates that contain such potions. To buy these potions from merchants, visit the Merchant Inn and barter with a merchant to see if they have them. However, this will cost you plenty of gold coins, which are a very useful resource in-game.

Apart from that, you can get Healing Potions by crafting them using various ingredients. These ingredients contain food items that you can find in farmers’ fields. Or, they can be purchased from merchants for a few coins. Each food item in this game has four effects: make sure the item you are using for crafting has the “Restores Fatigue” effect mentioned.

Restore Fatigue food item (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
Restore Fatigue food item (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

To craft Healing Potions, click on Mortar and Pestle. This will bring up the Alchemy menu, where you will find the food items. Click on the ingredients you wish to use and select “Create” to start crafting your potions.

Make sure to check the health restoration value that the items are offering before crafting the potion. This crafting process may take some experimenting as you look to farm the most effective Healing Potions.

