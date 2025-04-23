Can you be a Werewolf in Oblivion Remastered?

Can you turn into a Werewolf in Oblivion Remastered? This question comes as no surprise, as the feature exists in The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Through the power of Lycanthropy, players can transform into Lycanthropes at will.
Sadly, you cannot transform into a Werewolf in Oblivion Remastered. Similarly, you couldn't transform into a Werewolf in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (2006). Cheats and/or Console Commands won't work either. However, this doesn't mean that the feature or ability to become a Werewolf cannot be added.
Note: You cannot become a Werewolf by purchasing the Deluxe Edition of Oblivion Remastered either.
We could become a Werewolf in Oblivion Remastered via mods
Currently, the ability to become a Werewolf is not possible. You can, however, transform into a Vampire. Powerful, yes. Immortal, and can spontaneously combust in sunlight, also yes. But not into a Werewolf, although that's not the end of things.
Much like with the original The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, we could (and will) see mods created for Oblivion Remastered. Perhaps a remastered version of Werewolf The Awakening and Curse of Hircine - Resurrected could be created.
To put things into perspective, there are already more than a few on Nexus Mods, and the game has not even been out for 24 hours yet. As such, there are high hopes that someone will create mods that allow you to become a Werewolf. Some existing ones let you change your Attributes and tweak gameplay aesthetics. There's also one that allows you to modify your Carry Weight.
However, it may take a while for the introduction of a potential mod that allows you to become a Werewolf in Oblivion Remastered, as it could come with certain issues and bugs. It could take a few months before we even hear whispers of overhaul mods that add new mechanics to the game.
With everything being said, even without the ability to turn into a Werewolf, the game is still great. As mentioned, you can become a Vampire, assassin, sorcerer, or even a blacksmith to progress the storyline and narrative. Thus, you don't need to be a Werewolf in Oblivion Remastered to enjoy it.
