Can you be a Werewolf in Oblivion Remastered?

Can you turn into a Werewolf in Oblivion Remastered? This question comes as no surprise, as the feature exists in The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Through the power of Lycanthropy, players can transform into Lycanthropes at will.

Ad

Sadly, you cannot transform into a Werewolf in Oblivion Remastered. Similarly, you couldn't transform into a Werewolf in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (2006). Cheats and/or Console Commands won't work either. However, this doesn't mean that the feature or ability to become a Werewolf cannot be added.

Note: You cannot become a Werewolf by purchasing the Deluxe Edition of Oblivion Remastered either.

We could become a Werewolf in Oblivion Remastered via mods

Currently, the ability to become a Werewolf is not possible. You can, however, transform into a Vampire. Powerful, yes. Immortal, and can spontaneously combust in sunlight, also yes. But not into a Werewolf, although that's not the end of things.

Ad

Trending

Much like with the original The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, we could (and will) see mods created for Oblivion Remastered. Perhaps a remastered version of Werewolf The Awakening and Curse of Hircine - Resurrected could be created.

You cannot turn into a Werewolf, but you can fight a Minotaur (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

To put things into perspective, there are already more than a few on Nexus Mods, and the game has not even been out for 24 hours yet. As such, there are high hopes that someone will create mods that allow you to become a Werewolf. Some existing ones let you change your Attributes and tweak gameplay aesthetics. There's also one that allows you to modify your Carry Weight.

Ad

However, it may take a while for the introduction of a potential mod that allows you to become a Werewolf in Oblivion Remastered, as it could come with certain issues and bugs. It could take a few months before we even hear whispers of overhaul mods that add new mechanics to the game.

With everything being said, even without the ability to turn into a Werewolf, the game is still great. As mentioned, you can become a Vampire, assassin, sorcerer, or even a blacksmith to progress the storyline and narrative. Thus, you don't need to be a Werewolf in Oblivion Remastered to enjoy it.

Ad

Read more Oblivion Remastered articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 15 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.