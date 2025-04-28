How to get Soul Gems in Oblivion Remastered: All types of Soul Gems, locations, uses, and more

The Soul Gems in Oblivion Remastered are magical stones used to trap the souls of defeated enemies. These gems are essential for enchanting weapons and armor. Whether you are a seasoned mage or a newbie, understanding the concept of Soul Gems is crucial to maximizing your potential.

On that note, here's a complete guide to finding and using the Soul Gems in Oblivion Remastered.

Soul Gems in Oblivion Remastered: Everything you need to know

Types of Soul Gems

Soul Gems in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda)

The first thing to know is that you can find various types of Soul Gems in the game. Here are all seven types and their capacity:

Petty Soul Gem : 150

: 150 Lesser Soul Gem : 300

: 300 Common Soul Gem : 800

: 800 Greater Soul Gem : 1,200

: 1,200 Grand Soul Gem : 1,600

: 1,600 Black Soul Gem : 1,600

: 1,600 Azura's Star: 1,600

How to get Soul Gems

Bartering Soul Gems from Mage vendors (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda)

There are a few reliable ways to gather Soul Gems in the game:

Looting enemies and NPCs : Defeating enemies like necromancers, bandits, or mages sometimes rewards you with Soul Gems. You can also pickpocket Soul Gems from NPCs if you are skilled in Sneak.

: Defeating enemies like necromancers, bandits, or mages sometimes rewards you with Soul Gems. You can also pickpocket Soul Gems from NPCs if you are skilled in Sneak. Opening chests and containers: Whenever you explore caves, forts, ruins, or dungeons, keep an eye out for Soul Gems in chests, crates, display cases, and sacks.

Whenever you explore caves, forts, ruins, or dungeons, keep an eye out for Soul Gems in chests, crates, display cases, and sacks. Buying from vendors: Many General Goods merchants and vendors of the Mage Guild have a small stock of Soul Gems for trade. Their inventory is limited and resets once every 7 in-game days.

How to fill Soul Gems

Obtaining empty Soul Gems is just the first step; you must capture souls to make them useful. Here are the ways you can fill Soul Gems in Oblivion Remastered:

Use the Soul Trap spell : Casting the Soul Trap spell on an enemy and then defeating them within the spell's time limit is the most effective way to fill the gems.

: Casting the Soul Trap spell on an enemy and then defeating them within the spell's time limit is the most effective way to fill the gems. Use weapons with Soul Trap enchantments: Some magical weapons come with Soul Trap effects built in. When you land a hit, the enemy becomes marked, and killing them quickly captures the souls.

How to use Soul Gems

There are two primary uses of Soul Gems in Oblivion Remastered:

Enchanting weapons and armor : To enchant items, you must reach Apprentice rank in the Mages Guild and use an Altar of Enchanting. The filled Soul Gems act as fuel for enchanting your gear and give them powerful boosts.

: To enchant items, you must reach Apprentice rank in the Mages Guild and use an Altar of Enchanting. The filled Soul Gems act as fuel for enchanting your gear and give them powerful boosts. Recharging enchanted gear: Enchanted weapons lose their charge after repeated use. To recharge them, simply select a filled Soul Gem from your inventory, pick the enchanted item, and choose to recharge it.

That's everything to know about the Soul Gems in Oblivion Remastered. It's recommended to carry multiple types of gems to efficiently trap different types of enemies. Moreover, if you are on a lower difficulty, you don't need to heavily rely on Soul Gems from the beginning. Simply enjoy the game and keep exploring!

