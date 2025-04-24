Learning how to hotkey items and spells in Oblivion Remastered is important if you wish to be quick in the heat of battle. This helps you instantly swap to a desired weapon or item, saving valuable time. Thankfully, the game lets you do this from the inventory itself.
This guide explains how to hotkey items and spells in Oblivion Remastered.
Steps to hotkey items and spells in Oblivion Remastered
One of the most important things to learn is to equip/hotkey items from your inventory quickly. This saves you precious time when you need to switch to a suitable weapon or use a powerful spell mid-battle. Follow these steps to do so:
- Open your inventory by pressing Tab.
- Press R to open the radial hotkey menu.
- Select the number on the radial menu where you wish to assign your item or spell.
- Select the item or spell from your inventory.
By following these steps correctly, you will successfully assign a hotkey to your desired item. Then, press the desired number on your keyboard to equip/use that item.
Note: If you have selected a weapon, pressing the hotkey equips it. In case of an item/spell, you will instantly use/cast the same.
With that, you can hotkey items and spells in Oblivion Remastered and use them whenever you desire. This is an essential step towards understanding how to manage your resources properly and prepare yourself for a tedious battle.
