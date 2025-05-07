Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete Caught in the Hunt quest

The Caught in the Hunt quest in Oblivion Remastered is set in Bravil and starts with a simple case of a missing person. However, things go bad fast as you’re tricked into a trap. Instead of helping, you end up fighting for your life inside Fort Grief — a place where people are hunted for sport.

Ad

Here’s a brief guide on the Caught in the Hunt quest in Oblivion Remastered.

Caught in the Hunt quest walkthrough in Oblivion Remastered

Caught in the Hunt whereabouts (Image via Bethesda Softworks // YouTube@Gamerack)

How the Caught in the Hunt quest starts

Ad

Trending

You first hear rumors about a man named Aleron who hasn’t come home. Talk to his wife, Ursanne, in Bravil to get the quest. She says Aleron borrowed money from an orc named Kurdan gro-Dragol.

Go to the Lonely Suitor Lodge and find Kurdan. He won’t talk about Aleron unless his Disposition is over 60. You can bribe him or play the persuasion mini-game to raise it. Once he feels like chatting, he asks you to go to Fort Grief and retrieve a family axe.

Ad

Outside the lodge is a boat docked at the pier. Use it to reach Fort Grief’s island.

Also read: Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete the Blood of the Divines quest

What happens inside Fort Grief

Kurdan in Caught in the Hunt quest (Image via Bethesda Softworks // YouTube@Gamerack)

When you reach the fort, use the lever by the rubble to open the gate. Once you step inside, it locks behind you. Kurdan then reveals that the axe story was a fabrication. He traps people here and charges others to hunt them.

Ad

You’ll find Aleron inside, but he won’t assist you in combat. You’ll need to go through Hunter’s Run, the fort’s dungeon, and defeat the hunters yourself.

Move carefully in the dungeon, as some areas have traps. Watch the floor for pressure plates. If you have Chameleon spells or potions, they’ll help you avoid detection. Use sneak attacks wherever possible.

The defeated hunters drop a key that you need to progress through the dungeon and ultimately reach the exit. So, be sure not to leave any behind.

Ad

Final fight with Kurdan gro-Dragol

Duel with Kurdan in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks // YouTube@Gamerack)

After defeating all the hunters, head back outside, where Kurdan will be waiting. As soon as you appear, he kills Aleron — this is scripted and cannot be stopped.

Ad

Kurdan will then attack you. If you talk to him first, a Khajiit archer named Ra’jhera the Keeneye will spawn and join the fight. However, if you attack Kurdan right away without engaging in conversation, there’s a chance Ra’jhera won’t appear.

Defeat Kurdan (and Ra’jhera if he spawns), then loot his body to get the "Fort Grief Real Key".

Unlock the exit and return to Bravil

Ad

Return to Hunter’s Run and use the key on the first door on the left. Inside, you will find a handle that opens the main gate. Exit the fort using the newly unlocked passage.

Return to Ursanne in Bravil and inform her of what transpired. If Aleron survived the hunters and only fell to Kurdan, you’ll receive 1 Fame point. If not, you will gain 1 Infamy point.

Ursanne also gives you two rewards:

Ad

A Speechcraft skill book

A copy of Biography of the Wolf Queen

Also read: Oblivion Remastered launches to roaring success with next to no marketing efforts

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.