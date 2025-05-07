Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete the Blood of the Divines quest

Oblivion Remastered doesn’t pull punches when it comes to main quests, and the Blood of the Divines quest is a prime example. From hunting down cursed spirits to finally laying your hands on the legendary Armor of Tiber Septim, this one’s all about lore, ghost battles, and navigating ancient ruins.

Here’s how to complete the Blood of the Divines in Oblivion Remastered quickly and efficiently.

Blood of the Divines quest walkthrough in Oblivion Remastered

Interact with Jauffre for the key (Image via Bethesda Softworks // YouTuber@GuidingLight)

Starting with Martin and grabbing the shrine key

You begin your journey at Cloud Ruler Temple. Speak with Martin, and he’ll ask you to retrieve the Armor of Tiber Septim. After that, you speak with Jauffre, who hands over a key that'll get you into the ruined Shrine of Tiber Septim, hidden in the catacombs beneath Sancre Tor.

The place is tucked away southwest of Bruma, so mark that on your map and fast travel if you can.

Entering Sancre Tor and meeting the first Undead Blade

Take out the ghosts (Image via Bethesda Softworks // YouTuber@GuidingLight)

Use the key to enter Sancre Tor and prepare for ghostly encounters. The path is fairly straightforward initially — just keep moving until an Undead Blade ambushes you. Once you defeat it, you’ll free the ghost of Rielus, who reveals the truth: the Underking cursed all the Blades who entered. Your task? Eliminate the rest of them and release their souls.

Clearing the Sancre Tor Prison for Valdemar

From the Entry Hall, your first stop should be Sancre Tor Prison. Go in, cut through the undead until you find Warden Kastav. Take him down and loot his key. That key gets you deeper into the prison where the second Undead Blade is hanging out. Kill him to free the spirit of Valdemar.

Head to the Hall of Judgement for Alain and Casnar

Back in the Entry Hall, head to the Hall of Judgement next. When you go in, take the left path after the ghosts try to ambush you. That leads to more catacombs, and eventually, another Undead Blade guarding Alain’s spirit. Take him down, talk to Alain, and then double back.

Now, take the right path from the Hall of Judgement entrance. Keep following that until you spot a blue brazier — that’s your cue that Casnar’s undead is close. Defeat him, and that’s all spirits freed.

Breaking the barrier and snagging the Armor of Tiber Septim

Grab the Armor in Blood of the Divines (Image via Bethesda Softworks // YouTuber@GuidingLight)

Once Casnar is freed, he’ll walk you toward a glowing blue magical barrier. The rest of the freed Blades show up too, and together, they kneel in front of it, removing the spell that’s been blocking your way. Head through the now-open chamber and grab the Armor of Tiber Septim from the altar.

Now, simply fast travel back to Cloud Ruler Temple and give the Armor to Martin to complete the Blood of the Divines quest in Oblivion Remastered.

