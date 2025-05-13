How to obtain Brainard in Revenge of the Savage Planet

In Revenge of the Savage Planet, Brainard is one of the first creatures you’ll come across after crash-landing on Stellaris Prime. They are small, quiet alien lifeforms walking around the beach. They don’t attack or react to you at all. However, even though they’re harmless, you’ll need to capture one for your creature log.

Here’s where to find and catch one in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

What to do to get Brainard in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Grab or kick; your choice (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios)

You’ll find Brainards right where you crash (Stellaris Prime) in Revenge of the Savage Planet. As soon as you’re able to walk around and explore the crash site, start scanning the area.

These guys are tiny, purple, mushroom-like creatures with red tops, so they can blend in with the terrain. They tend to hang around close to the shoreline and sometimes near big mushrooms or cliff edges near the crash zone.

Just keep your eyes low to the ground — they don’t move much. If you missed them on your first run, it’s not a problem; you can return to this part of the map later and still find them walking around.

How to capture Brainard

Now, this isn’t like capturing some wild monster that wants to attack you. Brainards don’t fight back, they don’t run, and they don’t bite. They’re passive through and through. You don’t even need to scan for a weak point.

All you need to do is walk up to one and use your lasso tool. Lock on, pull the trigger, and reel it in like you’re catching a floating mushroom. Once it’s close enough, a vortex opens up and sucks it right in.

