Cash Cleaner Simulator: How to Use the Washing Machine

The Washing Machine is an important tool in your journey to clean some dirty money in Cash Cleaner Simulator. It is one of the first major upgrades you will unlock, and it opens many new tasks and a lot of possibilities for progression. If you take your time and pay attention to all the right missions in the beginning, you will have plenty of money to unlock and utilize this key apparatus.

However, you must pay attention to the tasks, or you may find yourself stuck and not able to use this tool, as it is of utmost importance. Here’s a quick guide to it.

Locating the Washing Machine in Cash Cleaner Simulator

A still from Cash Cleaner Simulator (Image via Forklift Interactive || Digital Pajamas)

The washing machine isn’t something you can just buy right away. Instead, you’ll unlock it as part of the main story missions. It shows up as a quest reward after completing some early objectives, so be sure to keep an eye on your phone notifications as you play through the missions. The phone will alert you when it’s time to claim the machine.

If you somehow missed this mission or skipped ahead, don't worry — you can still unlock it by starting a new save and following the main jobs in order. Just be sure not to skip any missions, as they are key to unlocking the washing machine. There's also a cheeky workaround some players have discovered: you can use a ladder to climb over the fence and borrow a washing machine from another zone. This method isn’t intended by the developers, but it can be effective in desperate situations.

Read on: 7 beginner tips to get started with Cash Cleaner Simulator

Step-by-step method of using the Washing Machine in Cash Cleaner Simulator

Once you’ve got your hands on the machine, here’s how to use it properly:

Pick up dirty or wet bills : These are the ones that need a good clean.

: These are the ones that need a good clean. Drop them into the machine : Simply toss the dirty money into the machine to get started.

: Simply toss the dirty money into the machine to get started. Choose between Soft and Hard wash : Soft wash is the quicker option, perfect for cleaning light stains or less damaged bills. Whereas Hard wash takes a bit longer, but is great for handling bills with heavy damage or deep stains.

: Soft wash is the quicker option, perfect for cleaning light stains or less damaged bills. Whereas Hard wash takes a bit longer, but is great for handling bills with heavy damage or deep stains. Close the lid and hit Start : This will begin the washing cycle. You’ll need to wait for it to finish before you can use the clean bills.

: This will begin the washing cycle. You’ll need to wait for it to finish before you can use the clean bills. Take the clean bills out: Once the cycle is complete, take the freshly cleaned bills and move them on to the next step.

Tip: You can also toss in banded stacks (bundles of bills). The machine will automatically separate the bills as it cleans them, saving you time.

Check out: How long does it take to beat Cash Cleaner Simulator?

