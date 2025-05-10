How long does it take to beat Cash Cleaner Simulator?

If you're wondering how long it takes to beat Cash Cleaner Simulator, you're not alone. In this game, you play as a specialist who cleans up the dirty money from the criminal world. It's an oddly satisfying task, but how much time will you need to finish the game?

Finishing the core story of Cash Cleaner Simulator will take most players about 12 hours, but that's just the beginning. If you're more of a completionist, expect to spend between 12 and 15 hours washing all that dirty money. Let's dive deeper into the time breakdown and why you might want to stick around even after reaching the end.

The full story experience of Cash Cleaner Simulator

A still from Cash Cleaner Simulator (Image via Forklift Interactive || Digital Pajamas)

First things first, don’t expect a super quick run if you’re aiming for the full story. Kerrigan, one of the game developers, mentioned that you’ll spend around 12 hours on the main story. This includes doing a variety of laundering jobs, unlocking tools, and discovering bits of the underlying mystery. Sounds like a decent chunk of time for a casual playthrough, right?

For those who enjoy a bit of everything, that sweet spot between 12 and 15 hours is where you’ll likely land. You’ll get a mix of story progression, upgrades, and uncovering the game’s secrets, all while making the money from dirty bills look brand new again.

Speedrun: The shortest Path

Now, if you're not here for the story and just want to get through it as fast as possible, a speed run will take about 4 hours. But here's the thing — you'll be rushing through the jobs and skipping many side tasks.

For the players who love challenges and are focused on cutting through the game quickly, this is your route. However, just keep in mind, you'll be missing out on all the cool extras that make the game fun.

Replay value & extra content in Cash Cleaner Simulator

Here's where the game shines. Once you've wrapped up the main story, the game's replay value is high. The developers have included procedurally generated quests, so after the main storyline ends, you still have plenty to keep you busy.

These randomly generated quests help extend your time in the world of money laundering, which is perfect if you love optimizing setups, completing extra achievements, or just want to experience the game's quirky vibe all over again.

