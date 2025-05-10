Revenge of the Savage Planet: All Upgrade-O-Rama Challenges and how to complete them

Upgrade-O-Rama in Revenge of the Savage Planet consists of a set of fun tasks that are tossed your way during the story. These aren’t your usual kill ten enemies type of tasks. This is more about dive-bombing into lakes, kicking weird aliens into sand, and causing slime blobs to explode. Completing each batch levels up your Clearance, unlocking better gear and crafting upgrades.

Ad

Here’s every Upgrade-O-Rama task in Revenge of the Savage Planet, where you find them, and exactly what you need to do to complete them.

How to complete all Upgrade-O-Rama Challenges in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Glide Mastery is one of the tasks in Upgrade-O-Rama' Revenge of the Savage Planet (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios)

1) Aerial Disarray

Ad

Trending

Task: Stagger 3 Slitherflies using your water gun.

Stagger 3 Slitherflies using your water gun. Where: Stellaris Prime – PFyzzich Beach.

Head to PFyzzich Beach, aim at groups of Slitherflies, and blast them with your water gun. You’ll know it’s working when they get thrown off balance. Just hit three and you're good.

Read on: Revenge of the Savage Planet: Complete list of achievements and trophies

2) High Dive Hero

Task: Dive-bomb from 25 meters.

Dive-bomb from 25 meters. Where: Stellaris Prime – Slarragon Forest.

Ad

In this Upgrade-O-Rama task, you need to climb a cliff or tree and jump toward any water below. Hit Triangle or Y just before you splash to perform the dive-bomb.

3) Bait & Betray

Task: Make 3 creatures attack each other by throwing bait at them.

Make 3 creatures attack each other by throwing bait at them. Where: Stellaris Prime – Slarragon Forest.

Toss bait on a creature while it's near others of the same type. If done right, they'll start attacking each other.

4) Frictionless Flow

Ad

Task: Slide for 15 meters in one go.

Slide for 15 meters in one go. Where: Xephyr – Greater Sand Sea.

Sprinting and tapping the sprint button again triggers the slide. You don’t need to go for 40 meters (that’s for a trophy), just hit 15 meters in one smooth slide, and it counts.

5) Shock an Awe

Task: Shock 5 creatures at once.

Shock 5 creatures at once. Where: Xephyr – Pillars of Turpitude.

Throw some bait from the cliff in this Upgrade-O-Rama task. When the creatures feed on it, hit them to shock them.

Ad

6) Return to Sender

Task: Deflect 3 different creatures’ projectiles back at them.

Deflect 3 different creatures’ projectiles back at them. Where: Xephyr – Pillars of Turpitude, Zenthian Rift - The Depths of Trrn.

You’ll need to time the counter just right as each creature fires. Try doing this in the Zenthian Rift zone (Depths of TRRN). Note that it might take a few tries to register correctly.

7) Sinking Kick

Task: Kick 5 creatures into quicksand.

Kick 5 creatures into quicksand. Where: Xephyr – Pillars of Turpitude.

Lure enemies close to quicksand pools, then boot them in with a melee kick.

Ad

8) Ninja Executioner

Task: Kick 3 Vaperons to defeat them.

Kick 3 Vaperons to defeat them. Where: Xephyr – Crystal Pillars.

Use only melee kicks — no shooting. Make sure they die by kicks alone, or it won’t count.

9) Crack Some Eggs

Task: Break the shells of 3 Fecal beetles using the whip.

Break the shells of 3 Fecal beetles using the whip. Where: Xephyr – Crystal Pillars in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

Once you get the whip, use it on beetles with visible shells. The whip must break the shell to complete the challenge.

Ad

10) Elemental Reversal

Task: Kill Ice enemies with Lava, and Lava enemies with Ice.

Kill Ice enemies with Lava, and Lava enemies with Ice. Where: Zenithia Rift – Crash Site.

Make sure you’re using the right element against the opposite type. Ice vs lava, lava vs ice — pretty straightforward.

11) Ice Ricochet

Task: Kill 3 frozen enemies with a bounce shot.

Kill 3 frozen enemies with a bounce shot. Where: Stellaris Prime – Slarragon Forest.

First, freeze enemies. Charge until the crosshair turns pink, and fire so the shot bounces and kills. All three need to die from bounce shots to complete this Upgrade-O-Rama task.

Ad

Note: You will need the Bounce shot upgrade in the Habitat.

12) Glide Mastery

Task: Glide for 100 meters total.

Glide for 100 meters total. Where: Quasadron IX – Florian’s Fuchsia Festivus.

You’ll need the Drone glider upgrade (in Habitat). It doesn’t have to be 100 meters in one flight — spread it out across multiple glides, if needed.

13) Gravity’s Wrath

Task: Stomp 3 creatures from 20 meters up.

Stomp 3 creatures from 20 meters up. Where: Stellaris Prime – Slarragon Forest.

Jump from high ground, aim above the enemy, and land on them with a stomp. Three total, not all in one go.

Ad

14) Jelly Burst Bonanza

Task: Burst 10 Mitoslimes at once.

Burst 10 Mitoslimes at once. Where: Stellaris Prime – Slarragon Forest.

In this Upgrade-O-Rama task, you need to shoot the Mitoslimes to split them, then use the Power hose to fill each. When several are ready, splash one — if timed right, the rest will go boom together.

15) Up, Up and Boom

Green goo in Revenge of the Savage Planet (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios)

Task: Coat 2 Babutts in green goo at the same time.

Coat 2 Babutts in green goo at the same time. Where: Quasadron IX – Babutt Kingdom.

Ad

Grab green goo and shoot both Babutts’ butts while they’re nearby. When hit, they’ll float up.

16) The Loud and Slowed

Task: Capture 5 Tatushkeys while covered in Ferro goo.

Capture 5 Tatushkeys while covered in Ferro goo. Where: Quasadron IX – Southern Rocks.

Coat them in Ferro goo first, then use your capture gadget while they’re affected. You’ll need to repeat this five times.

17) Rapid Fire Execution

Task: Kill 3 critters in under 20 seconds using a Bombergranate, a Blight bomb, and a charge shot.

Kill 3 critters in under 20 seconds using a Bombergranate, a Blight bomb, and a charge shot. Where: Quasadron IX – Southern Rocks in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

Ad

Make sure you’ve unlocked the Bombergranate stabilizer and Blight bomb stabilizer upgrades (in Habitat). Use all three types fast — don't switch weapons slowly or the timer will run out.

18) Skeet Shot

Task: Shoot 3 airborne creatures after they bounce on gelatinous blobs.

Shoot 3 airborne creatures after they bounce on gelatinous blobs. Where: Stellaris Prime – Slarragon Forest and PFyzzich Beach.

Get the Gelatinous blob stabilizer upgrade (in Habitat). Throw a blob, wait for creatures like Brainards to bounce, and shoot them mid-air. Power upgrades help make the kill easier in this Upgrade-O-Rama task.

Ad

That's all on Upgrade-O-Rama Challenges in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

Check out: Does Revenge of the Savage Planet have co-op?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.