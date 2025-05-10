Revenge of the Savage Planet: All Upgrade-O-Rama Challenges and how to complete them

Upgrade-O-Rama in Revenge of the Savage Planet consists of a set of fun tasks that are tossed your way during the story. These aren’t your usual kill ten enemies type of tasks. This is more about dive-bombing into lakes, kicking weird aliens into sand, and causing slime blobs to explode. Completing each batch levels up your Clearance, unlocking better gear and crafting upgrades.
Here’s every Upgrade-O-Rama task in Revenge of the Savage Planet, where you find them, and exactly what you need to do to complete them.
How to complete all Upgrade-O-Rama Challenges in Revenge of the Savage Planet
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
1) Aerial Disarray
- Task: Stagger 3 Slitherflies using your water gun.
- Where: Stellaris Prime – PFyzzich Beach.
Head to PFyzzich Beach, aim at groups of Slitherflies, and blast them with your water gun. You’ll know it’s working when they get thrown off balance. Just hit three and you're good.
Read on: Revenge of the Savage Planet: Complete list of achievements and trophies
2) High Dive Hero
- Task: Dive-bomb from 25 meters.
- Where: Stellaris Prime – Slarragon Forest.
In this Upgrade-O-Rama task, you need to climb a cliff or tree and jump toward any water below. Hit Triangle or Y just before you splash to perform the dive-bomb.
3) Bait & Betray
- Task: Make 3 creatures attack each other by throwing bait at them.
- Where: Stellaris Prime – Slarragon Forest.
Toss bait on a creature while it's near others of the same type. If done right, they'll start attacking each other.
4) Frictionless Flow
- Task: Slide for 15 meters in one go.
- Where: Xephyr – Greater Sand Sea.
Sprinting and tapping the sprint button again triggers the slide. You don’t need to go for 40 meters (that’s for a trophy), just hit 15 meters in one smooth slide, and it counts.
5) Shock an Awe
- Task: Shock 5 creatures at once.
- Where: Xephyr – Pillars of Turpitude.
Throw some bait from the cliff in this Upgrade-O-Rama task. When the creatures feed on it, hit them to shock them.
6) Return to Sender
- Task: Deflect 3 different creatures’ projectiles back at them.
- Where: Xephyr – Pillars of Turpitude, Zenthian Rift - The Depths of Trrn.
You’ll need to time the counter just right as each creature fires. Try doing this in the Zenthian Rift zone (Depths of TRRN). Note that it might take a few tries to register correctly.
7) Sinking Kick
- Task: Kick 5 creatures into quicksand.
- Where: Xephyr – Pillars of Turpitude.
Lure enemies close to quicksand pools, then boot them in with a melee kick.
8) Ninja Executioner
- Task: Kick 3 Vaperons to defeat them.
- Where: Xephyr – Crystal Pillars.
Use only melee kicks — no shooting. Make sure they die by kicks alone, or it won’t count.
9) Crack Some Eggs
- Task: Break the shells of 3 Fecal beetles using the whip.
- Where: Xephyr – Crystal Pillars in Revenge of the Savage Planet.
Once you get the whip, use it on beetles with visible shells. The whip must break the shell to complete the challenge.
10) Elemental Reversal
- Task: Kill Ice enemies with Lava, and Lava enemies with Ice.
- Where: Zenithia Rift – Crash Site.
Make sure you’re using the right element against the opposite type. Ice vs lava, lava vs ice — pretty straightforward.
11) Ice Ricochet
- Task: Kill 3 frozen enemies with a bounce shot.
- Where: Stellaris Prime – Slarragon Forest.
First, freeze enemies. Charge until the crosshair turns pink, and fire so the shot bounces and kills. All three need to die from bounce shots to complete this Upgrade-O-Rama task.
Note: You will need the Bounce shot upgrade in the Habitat.
12) Glide Mastery
- Task: Glide for 100 meters total.
- Where: Quasadron IX – Florian’s Fuchsia Festivus.
You’ll need the Drone glider upgrade (in Habitat). It doesn’t have to be 100 meters in one flight — spread it out across multiple glides, if needed.
13) Gravity’s Wrath
- Task: Stomp 3 creatures from 20 meters up.
- Where: Stellaris Prime – Slarragon Forest.
Jump from high ground, aim above the enemy, and land on them with a stomp. Three total, not all in one go.
14) Jelly Burst Bonanza
- Task: Burst 10 Mitoslimes at once.
- Where: Stellaris Prime – Slarragon Forest.
In this Upgrade-O-Rama task, you need to shoot the Mitoslimes to split them, then use the Power hose to fill each. When several are ready, splash one — if timed right, the rest will go boom together.
15) Up, Up and Boom
- Task: Coat 2 Babutts in green goo at the same time.
- Where: Quasadron IX – Babutt Kingdom.
Grab green goo and shoot both Babutts’ butts while they’re nearby. When hit, they’ll float up.
16) The Loud and Slowed
- Task: Capture 5 Tatushkeys while covered in Ferro goo.
- Where: Quasadron IX – Southern Rocks.
Coat them in Ferro goo first, then use your capture gadget while they’re affected. You’ll need to repeat this five times.
17) Rapid Fire Execution
- Task: Kill 3 critters in under 20 seconds using a Bombergranate, a Blight bomb, and a charge shot.
- Where: Quasadron IX – Southern Rocks in Revenge of the Savage Planet.
Make sure you’ve unlocked the Bombergranate stabilizer and Blight bomb stabilizer upgrades (in Habitat). Use all three types fast — don't switch weapons slowly or the timer will run out.
18) Skeet Shot
- Task: Shoot 3 airborne creatures after they bounce on gelatinous blobs.
- Where: Stellaris Prime – Slarragon Forest and PFyzzich Beach.
Get the Gelatinous blob stabilizer upgrade (in Habitat). Throw a blob, wait for creatures like Brainards to bounce, and shoot them mid-air. Power upgrades help make the kill easier in this Upgrade-O-Rama task.
That's all on Upgrade-O-Rama Challenges in Revenge of the Savage Planet.
Check out: Does Revenge of the Savage Planet have co-op?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.