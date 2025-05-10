Does Revenge of the Savage Planet have co-op?

Revenge of the Savage Planet was released on May 8, 2025, with a co-op feature that is limited to two players. This Metroidvania title is a satirical action-adventure game played in a third-person perspective. It is a sequel to the Journey of the Savage Planet, released in 2020. Its gameplay revolves around exploring, jumping, and shooting enemies on an alien planet.

Ad

This article explains the co-op feature in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

Co-op mode in Revenge of the Savage Planet, explained

Revenge of the Savage Planet features two different types of co-op modes. The title has a split-screen feature, which allows you to play the game on the same device and screen, and an online co-op mode, where players join on different devices.

Ad

Trending

If you are not interested in playing with a friend, you can start your journey in the solo campaign mode.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This Metroidvania release also comes with the crossplay feature. This allows you to play with your friends on different platforms. You can toggle this option from the settings menu.

Also read: Revenge of the Savage Planet pre-order guide: Editions, pre-order bonuses, platforms, and more

How to play co-op in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Modes in the game (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc)

As explained, Revenge of the Savage Planet offers two co-op options: split-screen and online co-op. In these modes, the game is restricted to two players. You can team up with a friend to explore the world and take on enemies. You can begin your journey at any time during the playthrough, or you can create a new save file.

Ad

Before starting co-op, you have to decide on the host who will create the game session. You can do this by selecting the save file that will be used to load the title.

Since both players share a single profile on a single device, your upgrades and worlds will be shared with your friend.

Split-screen co-op in the game (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc)

The online co-op has an option that will automatically assign you as the host of the lobby. You can then invite your friend (player two), allowing them to enter your game with shared progress. If you are joining a session, you will have to play with the progress that the host has made in their game and adjust to their items and upgrades.

Ad

Also read: Revenge of the Savage Planet: Complete list of achievements and trophies

After loading the session, you and your partner will spawn in the Habitat and will be free to explore the world. However, there are some restrictions, like when you interact with the game menu, the entire screen will be covered, and the game will pause. However, the radial equipment menu will only pause the portion of the screen where it's accessed and will no longer stop the game.

Ad

Here are other gaming articles from Sportskeeda for you to check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Rathi Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.



He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.



Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.



Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.



Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.



When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.