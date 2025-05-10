Does Revenge of the Savage Planet have co-op?

Revenge of the Savage Planet was released on May 8, 2025, with a co-op feature that is limited to two players. This Metroidvania title is a satirical action-adventure game played in a third-person perspective. It is a sequel to the Journey of the Savage Planet, released in 2020. Its gameplay revolves around exploring, jumping, and shooting enemies on an alien planet.
This article explains the co-op feature in Revenge of the Savage Planet.
Co-op mode in Revenge of the Savage Planet, explained
Revenge of the Savage Planet features two different types of co-op modes. The title has a split-screen feature, which allows you to play the game on the same device and screen, and an online co-op mode, where players join on different devices.
If you are not interested in playing with a friend, you can start your journey in the solo campaign mode.
This Metroidvania release also comes with the crossplay feature. This allows you to play with your friends on different platforms. You can toggle this option from the settings menu.
How to play co-op in Revenge of the Savage Planet
As explained, Revenge of the Savage Planet offers two co-op options: split-screen and online co-op. In these modes, the game is restricted to two players. You can team up with a friend to explore the world and take on enemies. You can begin your journey at any time during the playthrough, or you can create a new save file.
Before starting co-op, you have to decide on the host who will create the game session. You can do this by selecting the save file that will be used to load the title.
Since both players share a single profile on a single device, your upgrades and worlds will be shared with your friend.
The online co-op has an option that will automatically assign you as the host of the lobby. You can then invite your friend (player two), allowing them to enter your game with shared progress. If you are joining a session, you will have to play with the progress that the host has made in their game and adjust to their items and upgrades.
After loading the session, you and your partner will spawn in the Habitat and will be free to explore the world. However, there are some restrictions, like when you interact with the game menu, the entire screen will be covered, and the game will pause. However, the radial equipment menu will only pause the portion of the screen where it's accessed and will no longer stop the game.
