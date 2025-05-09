5 details you might have missed in the Mafia The Old Country gameplay trailer

Mafia The Old Country presents a compelling origin narrative that establishes the groundwork for the franchise. With the release of the gameplay trailer, fans can now observe the fighting mechanics, significant characters, and the unique ambiance of Sicily. Its story centers on Enzo Favara as he struggles to survive and secure his position within the Cosa Nostra.

Presented below are several significant details that may have been overlooked in the trailer for Mafia The Old Country.

5 significant details you can find in the Mafia The Old Country gameplay trailer

1) Beautiful Sicily of the early 1900s

The Mediterranean setting of rural Sicily looks incredible (Image via 2K Games)

While the previous iterations were centered around major American urban areas, The Old Country takes place in rural Sicily, the birthplace of the Mafia. The trailer suggests a captivating setting that includes a range of locations, from expansive farmland to hidden catacombs and mansions.

David Hitch, the Executive Producer of the game, stated,

"We even sent some folks out to Sicily. We were then able to take all of those experiences and try to translate it into an on-screen experience, but also a story. And those two things are woven together in a way that I think players are going to really enjoy."

2) Intense and brutal combat mechanics

The trailer hints at vicious knife battles (Image via 2K Games)

Mafia The Old Country doesn't just toss you into another shootout but drags you into intense and calculated chaos. The new trailer highlights how gameplay merges stealth with guns-blazing combat. Each approach complements the other, creating a scrappier, more resource-strapped experience.

Moreover, the protagonist boasts a stiletto knife and dispatches the enemies when needed. You can also expect the traditional 1v1 Sicilian knife-fighting duels in the game. As in previous versions, the combat mechanics revolve around managing the bullet count and approaching a situation methodically.

3) No open-world gameplay

The title will feature narrative-driven gameplay (Image via 2K Games)

While the horse riding and the chasings may suggest an open-world setting, the developers have stated that The Old Country is linear and story-focused. However, Mafia 1 and 2's explorations were relatively small, nothing like what real open-world games tend to look like.

So, you can expect something similar to the upcoming title, with some exploration between missions. You can run to reach the next target, speed up your escape galloping on horseback, or tear down dirt roads in authentic automobiles.

4) Utilization of Unreal Engine 5

Enzo Favara, the protagonist (Image via 2K Games)

The Old Country looks graphically exceptional, as the developers have utilized Unreal Engine 5. It has filled the rural environment of Sicily with more detail and complemented the realistic approach to combat.

Furthermore, the facial expressions and overall structure have been greatly assembled using UE5's MetaHuman Creator. In this context, David Hitch asserted that,

"Many times when I'm watching the game, especially on a big screen in 4K, I start to forget that they're characters rendered in an engine. They just look like real characters in a movie. I think that's the level of immersion that we want, and it allows people, I think, to really suspend their disbelief and go along for the ride."

5) Soldato Pack features prominent items

Pre-ordering the title gives you noteworthy items (Image via 2K Games)

The end of the gameplay trailer showcases Mafia The Old Country has a Soldato Pack. However, to obtain it, you must pre-order the Standard Edition or Deluxe Edition on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC via Steam.

The Soldato Pack contains:

Soldato outfit

Scannaturi Speciale knife

Tesoro horse and accessories

Lupara Charm

Mafia The Old Country will be released on PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on August 8, 2025, and is now available for pre-order.

