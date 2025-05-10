7 beginner tips to get started with Cash Cleaner Simulator

Cash Cleaner Simulator is just what it sounds like — you clean dirty money for shady clients, all from the comfort of a questionable room with a hole in the roof. For newcomers diving into this unconventional sim, these tips for beginners will help you understand the chaos, avoid rookie mistakes, and hit the ground running.

Here are seven tips to get started with Cash Cleaner Simulator.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Beginner tips to start strong in Cash Cleaner Simulator

1) Don’t throw the Cash around

Finding the money (Image via Forklift Interactive || Digital Pajamas)

At first, it might seem fun to chuck wads of cash into the air and watch them rain down like you just won the lottery. But reality hits when you’re crawling around trying to find that last $100 note hiding behind a couch. The physics is extremely floaty, and boxes tend to go flying if you’re not careful.

Keep everything tidy from the start — maybe even set up a small table for your counting operations. It saves serious time later.

2) Buy the Money Counter early

Sorting Cash (Image via Forklift Interactive || Digital Pajamas)

Manually sorting stacks of bills is fine for your first couple of gigs, but once clients start asking for specific denominations, your patience will wear thin. After a few jobs, use your earnings to grab the money counter from your phone. It doesn’t just count — it sorts too.

When someone wants exactly $4,700 in $20 bills, you’ll thank yourself for not going in blind with a giant pile of unfiltered cash.

3) Use the Scanner — some boxes have a lot more than you need

Handle the cash carefully in Cash Cleaner Simulator (Image via Forklift Interactive || Digital Pajamas)

After a few deliveries, you’ll unlock a scanner on your phone. Use it. Some shipments will contain way more money than the job asks for. The extra cash? Yours. Stack it aside, but don’t just shove it in random corners.

The better you organize your leftovers, the easier it’ll be when you start working on repaying that million-dollar debt for freedom. And yeah, that piggy bank overhead? It’s not just decor.

4) Watch for Dirty bags — cleaning is a whole new beast

Burning money (Image via Forklift Interactive || Digital Pajamas)

At some point, a bag will land from the ceiling and look… off. You’ll open it to find bloody, muddy, or waterlogged bills, maybe even shotgun shells and dice. Welcome to the cleaning part of Cash Cleaner Simulator. These jobs take way more time and require you to wash, dry, or scrub every note.

If you’re low on patience or short on time, it’s okay to cancel the job and take the rep hit — you can recover that faster than spending half an hour wiping fake blood off hundreds of dollars.

5) Dye packs are the Devil — open with care

Dyeing in Cash Cleaner Simulator (Image via Forklift Interactive || Digital Pajamas)

Eventually, some deliveries are locked up tight and rigged with dye packs. If you mess up while opening them, the dye explodes and ruins every note inside. You can clean them, but it’s slow and annoying.

Be gentle when you see a locked bag, and if a note’s already been hit, just decide if it’s worth the cleanup effort. Most of the time? It’s not.

6) Don’t waste money on frivolous stuff — prioritize tools

A still from Cash Cleaner Simulator (Image via Forklift Interactive || Digital Pajamas)

Sure, you can blow your cash on fun but useless gadgets. But if you're trying to run things efficiently, focus on tools that help. The sorting machine, for example, is a game-changer once you start handling multiple currencies. Shelves and trolleys also make organization way easier.

Anything that speeds up sorting or delivery is worth the money. A new couch? Not so much.

7) Respect the Piggy bank

The Giant Piggy bank (Image via Forklift Interactive || Digital Pajamas)

The Giant Piggy bank hanging from the ceiling is your ticket to freedom in Cash Cleaner Simulator. Fill it with $1,000,000 and you're out. But that doesn’t mean dump everything in right away. Instead, set aside your bonus cash, prioritize deliveries, and build a system. You’ll eventually hit a point where you’ve got all the tools and a smooth workflow.

That’s when you start pouring it in. Just be warned — reaching that goal takes time. Keep your eye on the prize, but don’t burn out trying to force it too soon.

