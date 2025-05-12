How to locate and capture Alpha Vaperon in Revenge of the Savage Planet

The Alpha Vaperon in Revenge of the Savage Planet is a rare and tougher version of the standard Vaperon. It's needed to unlock the Reflect-O-Matic Hand Gel, making it an important target during your exploration on Xephyr. However, it has a troublesome spinning attack that might make your encounter with it slightly tougher than you'd expect.

Here's a quick guide to help you locate and get the Alpha Vaperon in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

Steps to acquire Alpha Vaperon in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Where to find Alpha Vaperon

You’ll find the Alpha Vaperon in Pillars of Turpitude, a region west of the Greater Sand Sea in Xephyr. Start at the Greater Sand Sea teleporter, then head directly west until you reach a large area filled with giant skeletons and rocks.

Once you enter Pillars of Turpitude, begin clearing the area. Eliminate all the regular Vaperons and nearby wildlife. This is required for the main foe to appear.

How to identify and fight it

Take advantage of the enemy's stunned condition (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios //YouTube@JustSimy-Simy)

Once the area is clear, the Alpha Vaporeon will make its entrance. It’s not hard to spot — it’s larger than regular Vaperons and has a distinct bright pink colour that immediately sets it apart.

Like standard Vaperons, it teleports frequently and keeps its distance while flinging projectiles. However, it also has a tornado spin attack that is actually dangerous. If the foe gets close and activates the spin, it’ll dash at you and deal significant damage in a short amount of time. This move is the biggest threat during the fight, so it’s important to maintain some distance while watching for its animation.

However, the spin also opens up a small opportunity. After the Alpha finishes its tornado attack, it becomes briefly dizzy and vulnerable. This is the perfect window to strike.

How to capture it

Capturing the Alpha Vaperon (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios //YouTube@JustSimy-Simy)

Once the Alpha is stunned after the spin, don’t rush in with random attacks. You’ll need to use your scanner first to find its weak spot, which, oddly, is located on its left knee. You need to shoot this exact spot multiple times to bring the enemy into a staggered state.

When the shot connects and the creature is stunned, quickly switch to your Proton Whip and use it to trap the enemy.

What does capturing the enemy unlock

With the Alpha Vaporeon captured, head back to your Habitat and research it. This will unlock the Reflect-O-Matic Hand Gel, an upgrade worth grinding for.

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

