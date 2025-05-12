Revenge of the Savage Planet: How to complete the Interstellar Enigma

Revenge of the Savage Planet hides many secrets, but the Interstellar Enigma quest takes it a step further. To complete it, you must track down five Pentaforce pieces scattered across different shrines. Each puzzle is its challenge, and once they’re all done, you'll unlock a showdown with Slappi.

This guide walks you through every shrine and how to grab each piece.

Interstellar Enigma walkthrough in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Check your journal and get ready for the mission (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios //YouTube@Atlantisking Gaming)

The Interstellar Enigma mission in Revenge of the Savage Planet won’t be easy to track. You’ll be contacted by a mysterious figure who mentions strange readings and frequencies. The key here is exploration: you must roam around the game world to find the shrines. These locations won’t appear on your map until you start collecting the Pentaforce pieces.

Key tips for Interstellar Enigma

Free Roaming: Look for areas marked with a question mark. These typically indicate a Shrine location.

Look for areas marked with a question mark. These typically indicate a Shrine location. Tools: You’ll need various gadgets and upgrades, so make sure to unlock as many upgrades as possible, particularly the Stomp Booster, Magnetic Fork, and the Rail Grinding upgrade .

You’ll need various gadgets and upgrades, so make sure to unlock as many upgrades as possible, particularly the . Shrines: There are five shrines in total, each with its own set of challenges. Here’s a breakdown of how to complete them.

Shrines and their locations

Every Shrine in Interstellar Enigma you find contains an artifact that is part of the Pentaforce. Once you've obtained your first piece, you can research it back at your hub to unlock the locations of the remaining Shrines.

1) Shrine of Timing

Go ahead (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios // YouTube@Hikikomori Gaming)

Location: West of the Habitat Base on Stellaris Prime, on top of a hill surrounded by cliffs.

West of the Habitat Base on Stellaris Prime, on top of a hill surrounded by cliffs. Achievement: Fungeon One

Use your Stomp Booster to jump to the shrine in this Interstellar Enigma quest location. Once inside, you must shoot five buttons on the wall. Then, climb the ramp and use the scaffold beams to hit the buttons in the northeast corner of the room. Make sure you hit the top and bottom buttons first, and swing across to the adjacent beam to hit the third button. Then, ascend using the grapple spots on the ceiling.

After that, hit the middle red button in the next room, followed by three timed buttons. Once done, stomp through the trapdoors and collect the artifact.

2) Shrine of Pressure

You'll find some enemies nearby; be careful (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios // YouTube@Hikikomori Gaming)

Location: Stellaris Prime, Cliffs of Abaddon.

Destroy the blocked entrance using the Magnetic Fork and teleport across. In the first room, place the cube on the pressure pad. In the second room, use the grenade pod to clear the path and place another cube on the pressure pad. Then, fill your Goo Extractor with Lava and use it to destroy spider webs blocking the path.

Finally, use the Remote Drone to complete the puzzle and grab the artifact.

3) Shrine of Grind

Shrine of Grind's whereabouts in Revenge of the Savage Planet (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios // YouTube@Hikikomori Gaming)

Location: Xephyr, near the Cactus Pools.

Xephyr, near the Cactus Pools. Achievement: Three Piece Suit.

First, ensure you've unlocked the Rail Grinding upgrade. After entering the Shrine, hit the buttons to open the doors. In the next room, use the rails to grind and shoot five buttons scattered around the room. Be sure to grind both up and down, and double jump while grinding to change directions. After hitting all the buttons, pick up the artifact.

4) Shrine of Combat

Location: Zenithian Rift, Bilodeau’s Floating Isle area, under the water.

Zenithian Rift, Bilodeau’s Floating Isle area, under the water. Achievement: Two Potato

Once inside, you'll face combat trials, including fighting beetles with lasers and new creatures called Cyber Crushers. After clearing the enemies, move to the next area and collect your prize.

5) Shrine of Challenge

Reach in and face Wardrill in the Interstellar Enigma quest' Revenge of the Savage Planet (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios // YouTube@Hikikomori Gaming)

Location: The final Shrine, unlocked after completing the previous ones.

The final Shrine, unlocked after completing the previous ones. Achievement: Cyber Corruption

This Shrine features a mix of challenges you've faced before. You must use a Blight Bomb to destroy Goo covering a button. After defeating enemies, including a tough boss called Cyber Wardrill, you must destroy its shields by switching between Blight Bombs and grenades. Once you defeat Cyber Wardrill, collect the Pentacore piece and unlock the final achievement (Slap Happy).

Once you've gathered all five Pentaforce artifacts, head back to your hub to research the Pentacore. After that, you can use the Planet Cannon to blast off to your final destination, completing the Interstellar Enigma quest in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

