If you're hunting down all Stellaris Prime selfie locations in Revenge of the Savage Planet, you’re likely working through the D.I.A.P.E.R. Program DLC. There are four selfie pedestals on this planet (Stellaris Prime), and you’ll need to interact with each to tick off the objective. They’re not hidden behind obscure puzzles, but it’s easy to walk right past them if you're not paying attention.

Here's exactly what you need to do.

What are all the different Stellaris Prime selfie locations in Revenge Of The Savage Planet?

The mission objective (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios //YouTube@Atlantisking Gaming)

These Stellaris Prime selfie spots only matter if you have the D.I.A.P.E.R. Program DLC installed. The Shama Lama gives you a quest that involves visiting and interacting with selfie pedestals across all four major planets in the game. There are a total of 16 spots, and clearing all of them brings you closer to completing the DLC content. While the selfies aren’t stored as images, they are essential quest steps, so don’t skip them.

Here are the locations of the four selfie pedestals found on Stellaris Prime:

1) Right outside the ship at Pfyzzich Beach

This is the first Stellaris Prime selfie location, near where you first crash-land on the planet. Exit the cave where your ship is located, and turn right. Walk toward the shoreline and you’ll see the selfie pedestal along the water’s edge.

2) Northeast edge of Chuggler’s Swamp

Head to the top section of the map where Chuggler’s Swamp is located. The second selfie pedestal is on the swamp floor near the northeast border. Look for an area with orange mushrooms and purple trees. The spot is close to a large heart-shaped plant creature named Big Roland Jr.

3) Eastern border of Nu Florida

Go to the eastern edge of the Nu Florida region. The third selfie pedestal is beside a half-submerged billboard labeled "Boomerdale." It’s stuck in swampy water near a cliff, right next to one of the trailers in that area.

4) Climb the tower east of the Arena at Cliffs of Abbadon

The last selfie spot on Stellaris Prime takes a bit more effort. Head to the Cliffs of Abbadon and move east from the Arena area. Look for a tall tower structure once you're in the right zone. Climb up the tower, and you’ll find the fourth Stellaris Prime selfie pedestal right at the top.

That's all on the different Stellaris Prime selfie locations in Revenge Of The Savage Planet.

