Revenge of the Savage Planet: How to defeat Mecha Slappi

Revenge of the Savage Planet throws in a proper challenge near the end with the Mecha Slappi boss fight — a full-on battle that doesn't show up unless you've gone off the main path. It’s not part of the regular story, and you can finish the game without ever running into this fight. But if you're going for 100% completion, you'll want to participate in this fight, and for that, you have to track Mecha Slappi down in a pretty hidden spot.

Ad

Here is a quick guide to locate and take down the boss.

How to beat Mecha Slappi in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Location

To reach Mecha Slappi, you must complete all the shrines (Interstellar Enigma quest) and research the Pentaforce. This unlocks a hidden planet called Slappi’s Den of Fun. It’s not a very large area, but it’s where the fight takes place.

Ad

Trending

Battle strategy

Duel with the boss (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios // YouTube@Hikikomori Gaming)

1) Distance fight

Ad

At the start of the battle, Mecha Slappi stays out of your reach, so you’ll need to rely on only ranged attacks initially. The arena has Bombegranates, Acid Bombs, and healing spots. These recharge slowly, so don’t waste them. Make sure you’ve already upgraded your gear so you can carry these bombs in your inventory. If not, you’ll be stuck hunting for them mid-fight.

During this phase, Mecha Slappi fires lasers at you, which are easy to dodge if you keep moving. Use Charged Shots, Bombegranates, and Acid Bombs to wear him down until the next phase starts.

Ad

2) Shield Switch and hazards

Slapp's Green Shield in Revenge of the Savage Planet (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios // YouTube@Hikikomori Gaming)

In the second phase of the battle, Mecha Slappi brings out a colour-changing energy shield. You can’t damage him until you bring the shield down. Each colour has a specific counter:

Ad

Blue shield : Use your Magnetic Fork to hurl metal debris.

: Use your Magnetic Fork to hurl metal debris. Green shield : Toss a Blight Bomb at him.

: Toss a Blight Bomb at him. Orange shield: Throw a Bombegranate.

If you haven’t unlocked the Magnetic Fork, you can’t finish this fight. Each shield disappears once hit with the correct item, but they rotate, so you’ll need to be ready for each one.

While you’re doing this, parts of the floor break away, and lava appears. Small enemies also spawn, making it harder for you to stay focused. Mecha Slappi adds a few new attacks, like rocket salvos. Watch for the warning markers on the ground and avoid falling into the lava.

Ad

3) Target each gun

The final phase starts when Mecha Slappi announces it. He gets new weapons —arm guns, leg blasters, and shoulder-mounted lasers. At this point, his body doesn’t take damage anymore. You need to shoot and destroy each of his guns one by one. Every gun has its health bar, and destroying each one removes part of its total health and disables that weapon.

Keep moving and focus on dodging while targeting each gun. Once all of Mecha Slappi's weapons are destroyed, the boss is defeated, and the fight ends.

Ad

Also read: Revenge of the Savage Planet: All Upgrade-O-Rama Challenges and how to complete them

Rewards and what’s next

Moments before the cutscene in Revenge of the Savage Planet (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios // YouTube@Hikikomori Gaming)

When the boss is down, make sure to scan both the mech and Slappi’s body. Interact with him to get a final cutscene and roll credits. Once you’re back at Nu Florida, you’ll unlock a message from Slappi and can buy the Slappi Doll for your hub in Revenge of the Savage Planet. You’ll also get two achievements:

Ad

"Entertained... to Death" – for beating the boss

– for beating the boss "Entertained to Death" – for placing and interacting with the Slappi Doll

Also read: How to capture creatures in Revenge of the Savage Planet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.