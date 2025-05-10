Revenge of the Savage Planet: How to unlock all endings

If you aim to uncover all the endings in Revenge of the Savage Planet, you’re in for quite the adventure. This isn’t just about shooting strange aliens or repairing a damaged ship — it’s a matter of how deeply you're willing to explore shrines, secrets, and space drama. There are three confirmed endings as of writing, and each one guides you through different paths.

Let’s break down all the endings in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

Note: This article is a work in progress, and more details will be added over time.

Unlocking all endings in Revenge of the Savage Planet

1) Mecha Slappi and the main storyline ending

Mecha Slappi in Revenge of the Savage Planet (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios // YouTube@Hikikomori Gaming)

This is the standard conclusion in Revenge of the Savage Planet, but calling it simple would be a lie. It’s tied to the Interstellar Enigma questline, which eventually throws you at Mecha Slappi in a bonkers final encounter. But reaching Slappi’s Den of Fun isn’t just a walk in the park. You must jump through some intense hoops to unlock one of the game’s core endings.

Step 1: Complete all five Shrines

You’ll need to hunt down five hidden shrines scattered across multiple planets. Each shrine has a trial you must beat to earn a Pentaforce piece. No shortcuts here — beat every challenge, collect all five Pentaforce pieces, and then head back to your base.

Step 2: Unlock Slappi’s Den of Fun

Once the artifact is assembled and you've done the necessary research in your hub computer, the game unlocks a new destination — Slappi’s Den of Fun. This is the mysterious fifth world, and yes, it’s as creepy and bizarre as it sounds.

Step 3: Ride the Rail, then wreck the bot

The Den of Fun starts with a rail ride through a twisted robot theme park. Slappi monologues like he’s auditioning for evil CEO of the year, and you’ll need to shoot purple terminals to progress.

Step 4: Mecha Slappi boss fight

This final fight is no joke. Mecha Slappi cycles through three shield types:

Blue shield : Use your Magnetic Fork to hurl metal debris.

: Use your Magnetic Fork to hurl metal debris. Green shield : Toss a Blight Bomb at him.

: Toss a Blight Bomb at him. Orange shield: Throw a Bombegranate.

Once the shields are down, aim for the laser and missile turrets with your pistol’s charged shot. Watch out for his pulse rocket — it disables your abilities — and his laser barrages that can shred your HP bar in seconds. As his health drops, he summons adds, so stay mobile and aggressive.

Ending scene

After taking him down, you’ll get a short scene showing Mecha Slappi’s meltdown and the tiny original Slappi being reset. You also unlock the 'Entertained... To Death' achievement and can later buy a Slappi toy from your hub. This marks the end of the main story and provides one of the game's three possible endings.

2) Return to Earth ending

Nu Florida in Revenge of the Savage Planet (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios)

This is one of the side-track endings that can technically be done before you even fight Slappi in Revenge of the Savage Planet. It's part of the Roundtrip 2.0 arc, which focuses entirely on bringing your Javelin ship back to working order.

Step 1: Find the crashed Javelin

Go to Nu Florida in Stellaris Prime. South of your base, you’ll find your original ship sunken in the swamp. Your AI buddy Eko tells you it’s fixable.

Step 2: Get the Magnetic Fork

To lift the ship, you’ll need the Magnetic Fork. You find this in Xephyr by completing the 'May the Fork Be With You' quest. First, you’ll need the Goo Ingestor to enter a cavern, then defeat Wormzilla to grab the Fork. Head back to the swamp and lift the Javelin out Jedi-style.

Step 3: Clean up time

Now you have to make the ship spaceworthy again:

Use the Spritzer Power Hose to blast away goo.

Infuse the Goo Ingestor with lava from Lava Dispensers (found in Slarragon Forest and Cliffs of Abaddoon) to burn away cobwebs.

Blight Bombs are needed to destroy amber sacs. You’ll unlock this after capturing and researching an Alpha Sluggator in Quasadron IX.

Step 4: Scan and Upgrade

Three more crashed Javelins are scattered across Xephyr, Zenithian Rift, and Quasadron IX. Find them, scan all parts, and complete the related upgrades in your base.

Once all cleanup and scans are done, launch the ship to get the 'Hasta La Vista' achievement.

The Twist ending

Your character returns to Earth only to be told they’re getting a janitor job. Classic Savage Planet humour. It’s a joke ending, sure, but also one of the multiple conclusions that tie into a full arc that’s well worth completing.

3) Tweed’s Revenge ending

Martin Tweed from Revenge of the Savage Planet (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios)

Now we’re into what might be one of the most layered true endings in Revenge of the Savage Planet. This one doesn’t just resolve a plotline — it exposes the rotten core of Alta InterGlobal.

Step 1: Start the quest

After progressing a good chunk through the campaign, Martin Tweed — the ousted founder of Kindred Aerospace — contacts you. He wants revenge on Alta InterGlobal for booting him out of his own company.

Step 2: Gather evidence

You’ll be assigned the Tweed's Revenge quest (also titled Best Served Cold). Your job? Find proof of corporate sabotage and unethical practices by Alta. The game doesn’t spell this out directly — you’ll need to explore thoroughly, scan 13 objects across planets, and keep up with all of Tweed’s comms.

Step 3: Finish what he started

Eventually, you’ll piece together enough to confront the truth. Once the mission is completed, you’ll get another cutscene — this time, showing Tweed setting his plan into motion. There’s poetic justice here, with Alta exposed and Tweed getting his revenge without ever setting foot on Stellaris Prime.

You also get 'Revenge Is Best Served via the Internet' achievement post launching the Javelin and getting all the evidence. Not the kind of arc you’d expect from a game filled with sentient goo, farting plants, and various other quirky endings.

That's all for now on the endings for Revenge of the Savage Planet.

