How to capture creatures in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Revenge of the Savage Planet is home to various creatures both hostile and otherwise, across its varied planets. Many of these can be caught, aiding the protagonists' research in learning more about these new worlds to help them find a way back home. This includes catching them, which in turn helps unlock progression tools and cosmetics.

Here's everything to know about catching critters in Revenge of the Savage Planet and what to do with them. Read on to know more.

How to catch creatures in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Use the whip to catch critters (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios)

After crash-landing, players will encounter many different alien lifeforms on the starting planet of Stellaris Prime. However, it won't be until they have unlocked the Whip tool that they will be able to catch critters. In addition to working as a melee weapon to strike foes and certain environmental objects, it also acts as a lasso to help capture foes.

To do so, simply hold down the button used for the Whip, following which the protagonist will start spinning it. Approaching an enemy will allow latching onto it, and then holding down the same button will allow capturing it. It should be noted that not all alien creatures will be easily catchable.

While directly lassoing smaller fauna works, bigger or deadlier ones will need to be stunned before they can be grabbed. To do so, scan them to reveal their weak point on their body. Hitting it with the plasma gun will cause a ringing bell sound after which the critter will be staggered for a short duration, and this is the opportunity to capture it.

Once the Research Lab has been unlocked, the captured critter will be stored there. Players can visit the base on Stellaris Prime anytime to check out the habitats to see the critters they have caught, and even interact with them via a funny pet animation. Initiating research on these beasts at the base computer will unlock new tools for progression as well as new skins for use.

Revenge of the Savage Planet is on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. It is also on the Xbox Game Pass catalog for subscribers to download and play at no extra cost.

