How to increase Health and Stamina in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Revenge of the Savage Planet is a zany new sci-fi adventure allowing players to explore vibrant planets with oddball wildlife in either solo to co-op. To survive its dangers, however, players must progressively make their character stronger in typical Metroidvania fashion. This comes in the form of enhancing the base Health and Stamina meters to increase survivability against nastier foes and harsher hazards.
As is a genre staple, upgrading Health and Stamina will not come easily. Read on to know how to enhance these attributes in Revenge of the Savage Planet.
How to get more Health and Stamina in Revenge of the Savage Planet
Before we delve into the details, it should be noted that both Health and Stamina are indicated on the bottom left side of the screen. Health is shown as an orange meter, while Stamina is a blue bar. The former lowers when taking damage, such as being attacked by foes or from fall damage. The latter, meanwhile, depletes when sprinting but refills automatically over time when moving at a slower pace.
To get more of these resources, players must hunt down "orange egg" like objects dotted around planets, called Orange Goo. These are easily tracked not just by using the Survey button (plus they also have a dedicated orange egg icon) when in the surroundings, but also by their sparkle. Approaching and interacting with them will cause the protagonist to consume them, and eating four such Orange Goo will increase both Health and Stamina a bit.
Players will visit a variety of different biomes across the solar system in Revenge of the Savage Planet, with lots of Orange Goo to find. Many of these will be tucked away behind platforming and combat challenges, like getting to a high enough part of the map where one is located or another being guarded by wildlife. Regardless, it is recommended to track down as many as possible to take on the increasingly harder challenges across the story.
Revenge of the Savage Planet is on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. It is also available as a day one launch on Xbox Game Pass.
