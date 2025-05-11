  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • How to travel from one planet to another in Revenge of the Savage Planet

How to travel from one planet to another in Revenge of the Savage Planet

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified May 11, 2025 12:41 GMT
Revenge of the Savage Planet features a co-op mode as well (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc.)
Revenge of the Savage Planet features a co-op mode as well (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc.)

The basic concept of Revenge of the Savage Planet revolves around exploring and traveling from one planet to another. The game is a fun little adventure title, which you can also enjoy in co-op mode. At the time of writing, the game features four planets: Xephyr, Stellaris Prime, Zenithian Rift, and Quasadon IX. But how can you travel to these planets?

Ad

Well, to travel from one planet to another in the game, you must first complete a certain objective. Let's look at this in detail.

Unlocking the Planetory Cannon in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Revenge of the Savage Planet features a short storyline (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc.)
Revenge of the Savage Planet features a short storyline (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc.)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

To travel to different planets, you will need a special gadget called the Planetary Cannon. However, this gadget can only be unlocked after completing the game's first act. Once you crash on the Stellaris Prime planet, the Planetary Cannon will automatically get unlocked.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After this, you must set it up during the next quest in the game: That Has My Name On It. As part of this quest, you must find and gather all the resources you lost during your brutal crash on the Stellaris Prime planet. The game is all about exploration and adventure, so you must be extremely careful and patient.

Once you get your hands on the supply crate, hack it with Eko's help and set up the Planetary Cannon. Once this is done, approach the Cannon and interact with it. After watching the cutscene, you can finally travel to a different planet.

Ad

Also Read: Revenge of the Savage Planet: All Upgrade-O-Rama Challenges and how to complete them

Check out our other gaming guides here:

About the author
Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications