How to travel from one planet to another in Revenge of the Savage Planet

The basic concept of Revenge of the Savage Planet revolves around exploring and traveling from one planet to another. The game is a fun little adventure title, which you can also enjoy in co-op mode. At the time of writing, the game features four planets: Xephyr, Stellaris Prime, Zenithian Rift, and Quasadon IX. But how can you travel to these planets?
Well, to travel from one planet to another in the game, you must first complete a certain objective. Let's look at this in detail.
Unlocking the Planetory Cannon in Revenge of the Savage Planet
To travel to different planets, you will need a special gadget called the Planetary Cannon. However, this gadget can only be unlocked after completing the game's first act. Once you crash on the Stellaris Prime planet, the Planetary Cannon will automatically get unlocked.
After this, you must set it up during the next quest in the game: That Has My Name On It. As part of this quest, you must find and gather all the resources you lost during your brutal crash on the Stellaris Prime planet. The game is all about exploration and adventure, so you must be extremely careful and patient.
Once you get your hands on the supply crate, hack it with Eko's help and set up the Planetary Cannon. Once this is done, approach the Cannon and interact with it. After watching the cutscene, you can finally travel to a different planet.
