"Nintendo still releasing more lawsuits than games": Nintendo earns gamers' support amidst lawsuit against third-party Switch 2 accessory maker

While Nintendo didn't officially reveal Nintendo Switch 2 until April 02, 2025, numerous leaks regarding the upcoming console's specs and dimensions were available on the internet from different individuals and manufacturers. While most of these leaks had no substance to support them, Genki, an accessory manufacturing brand, claimed they had access to the unreleased console, which helped them formulate the perfect accessories for Switch 2.

Genki claimed and showcased this multiple times on its social media platforms, official website, and even at its CES 2025 booth before the console's official reveal. While the Japanese game manufacturer simply denied the leaks back then, they have now filed a proper lawsuit against Genki, suggesting that the company violated Nintendo's trademark.

Nintendo is infamous amongst gamers for filing lawsuits against other companies and individuals. While they are mostly blamed by the gaming community for misusing their power and status, this time around, fans believe what the Japanese gaming giant is doing isn't wrong. User @CUDdev reacted to a social media post revealing this news on X and replied by jokingly stating:

"Nintendo still releasing more lawsuits than games."

User @carlo_davies also sided with Nintendo and wrote:

"Yeah you can’t even blame them for this one. Genki f**ked around and found out hard."

Pointing out the frequency at which Nintendo has been filing lawsuits, user @gself_n_knucks wrote:

"At this point, Nintendo might as well be a law firm rather than a game developer."

Siding with Nintendo, @PinchofDoom said:

"While Nintendo is usually overly litigious, this is pretty justified. It's also probably a slam dunk of a case, assuming they don't settle out of court."

Blaming Genki for their mistake, user @DKTakozawa wrote:

"I mean, what did they it was going to happened? I feel no sympathy for idiots that commit the most idiotic mistake possible."

When is Nintendo Switch 2 releasing?

Switch 2 is all set to release globally on June 5, 2025. The console is already out for pre-orders as well via the official website and some other stores like GameStop and Walmart. The upcoming console is priced at $449.99. If you get the Mario Kart World Bundle though, you can get both the console as well as the new Mario Kart game for $499.99.

Moreover, the accessories are also available to order via the official website. The entire price list can be found here.

Ad

