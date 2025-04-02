All Nintendo Switch 2 accessories and their prices

After a really long wait, the Nintendo Switch 2 has finally been officially revealed. The console will be released globally on June 05, 2025, as announced at the Nintendo Direct event on April 02, 2025. The original Nintendo Switch, which was released back in March 2017, came with plenty of options in terms of accessories. Continuing this ritual, Nintendo has already revealed several new accessories for the upcoming Switch 2.

Ad

That said, let's take a look at all of the official accessories that will be available for the Switch 2, alongside their prices.

List of Nintendo Switch 2 accessories with their prices

The camera can be used to video chat with your friends while gaming (Image via Nintendo)

As of now, there are 11 accessories for the Switch 2 listed on Nintendo's official website. While most of them were available with the original Switch as well and serve the same function, there is one new accessory this time around. We are talking about the camera that was featured in detail during the recent Nintendo Direct event. For those unaware, you can use the new C button on the right Switch 2 Joy-Con to pull up the chat menu and use this camera to video chat with your friends even while playing the game.

Ad

Trending

This camera is priced at $50. Apart from this, though, all the other accessories cost the same as the ones for the original Switch. Do note that since the Switch 2's dimensions will be different than the previous generation, you will still need to buy these accessories again. That said, let's take a look at all the accessories available for the upcoming handheld:

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter (30$)

Nintendo Switch 2 All-In- One Carrying Case(80$)

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector(35$)

Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set(110$)

Nintendo Switch 2

Camera(50$)

Joy-Con 2 Wheel (set of two(20$)

Joy-Con 2 Strap(13$)

Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip(35$)

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller(80$)

Left and Right Joy-Con 2 controllers(90$)

Ad

That's all you need to know about the new Switch 2 accessories and their prices.

Check out our other Switch 2-related articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback