Hollow Knight Silksong is real, and the wait isn't too long

Hollow Knight Silksong is coming in 2025. The news was confirmed as part of today's (April 2, 2025) Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2. While there wasn't any dedicated space in today's showcase for the sequel to the beloved game, we saw a glimpse of it, featuring a couple of seconds of gameplay.

While Silksong was announced back in 2019, news and updates regarding the game have been largely unavailable. Fans have been waiting with bated breath as each event related to video games streamed. Today's short clip has brought the community back to life.

Hollow Knight Silksong releasing in 2025

Hollow Knight Silksong's 2025 release confirmation was showcased around the 49:45 mark during the Nintendo Direct (April 2, 2025). This is the first time the game's release year has been confirmed, though recent updates of storefront pages had the community guessing.

One of the most anticipated titles of the past few years, Team Cherry has kept a tight wrap around information regarding Hollow Knight Silksong. Apart from the fact that it will play sequel to the critically acclaimed 2017 title, we don't really know much about its nitty gritties. The game is reportedly coming on PC and previous- as well as and current-generation consoles, including the PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

With the Summar Game Fest 2025 arriving in a few months, we might see Team Cherry showcasing the game in its full glory on stage there. One would surely hope the players get to see more than a few seconds as part of a montage reel as we did in the Nintendo Direct.

