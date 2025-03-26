Nintendo Direct announced for March 2025: Timings and where to watch

A brand-new Nintendo Direct focused on upcoming Nintendo Switch games has been confirmed. It will air on March 27, 2025, at 7 AM PT and will likely feature 30 minutes of upcoming games for the current hybrid console platform that is clearly on its last legs with a successor on the horizon. Additionally, Nintendo has also been specific in mentioning that there will be no mentions of Nintendo Switch 2 during this event.

Ad

Nintendo's hybrid console successor is also set to air its Direct event early next month on April 2, 2025. Here's everything to know about these two Nintendo Directs.

Nintendo Direct March 2025 timings and where to watch it

Ad

Trending

Fans can tune in to the video embedded above to watch the Nintendo Direct showcase when it goes live. Switch players across the globe can watch it at the following timings, depending on their time zone:

Pacific Time (PT): March 27, 2025, at 7 am

March 27, 2025, at 7 am Mountain Time (MT): March 27, 2025, at 8 am

March 27, 2025, at 8 am Central Time (CT): March 27, 2025, at 9 am

March 27, 2025, at 9 am Eastern Time (ET): March 27, 2025, at 10 am

March 27, 2025, at 10 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): March 27, 2025, at 2 pm

March 27, 2025, at 2 pm Central European Time (CET): March 27, 2025, at 3 pm

March 27, 2025, at 3 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): March 27, 2025, at 5 pm

March 27, 2025, at 5 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): March 27, 2025, at 7.30 pm

March 27, 2025, at 7.30 pm China Standard Time (CST): March 27, 2025, at 10 pm

March 27, 2025, at 10 pm Japan Standard Time (JST): March 27, 2025, at 11 pm

March 27, 2025, at 11 pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): March 28, 2025, at 1 am

March 28, 2025, at 1 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): March 28, 2025, at 2 am

Ad

As for what to expect, players can look forward to what is in store for this year on Nintendo's latest hybrid console. While no specifics were offered, it will likely see Nintendo and third parties empty their bag of tricks before everyone moves on to the next-gen successor.

Read More: Nintendo Switch 2 Direct April 2025: Timings, where to watch, and more

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.