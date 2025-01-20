"Real, progressing and will release": Team Cherry on Hollow Knight Silksong

Hollow Knight Silksong, the eagerly awaited sequel to Hollow Knight, was initially introduced via a trailer in 2019. Some gameplay footage was presented, showcasing a plethora of new content that would be featured in the title. In 2023, however, Team Cherry (developer) announced that the game's release would be postponed indefinitely, with no specific date provided.

Recently, Matthew Griffin (@griffinmatta on X), a PR and marketing team member of Team Cherry, responded to a post to confirm that Hollow Knight Silksong is set to be released and is currently in development. He stated:

"Yes the game is real, progressing and will release. <3"

On January 18, 2025, an individual known as fireb0rn (@fireb0rn on X) claimed that Matthew Griffin had contacted them to affirm that Hollow Knight Silksong would not be released.

Following this, a fan identified as @Leo_C007 on X directed a query to Matthew Griffin in their response, seeking clarification on whether the game is advancing in its development or if the team has abandoned the project altogether.

In response to this post, Matthew Griffin affirmed that Hollow Knight Silksong is being developed and will be released. This confirmation is encouraging for fans, as the initial installment achieved significant success, leading many to anticipate the sequel and its enhanced action-adventure elements.

Team Cherry unveiled Silksong in 2019 through a trailer that presented new content, encompassing locations, combat mechanics, enemies, boss encounters, characters, quests, and additional features. Consequently, anticipation among fans for the release of Silksong grew significantly.

It was also confirmed that the game would be available on Windows, Mac, Linux, and Nintendo Switch. With the forthcoming release of the Switch 2, the prospect of experiencing Silksong on the next-generation console is particularly captivating.

The confirmation of the game's release by an official representative is a positive sign, and fans may have the opportunity to play the game within the next few years. In the meantime, we must await further official updates.

