Hyper Light Breaker v0.5.1.10797 patch notes detailed

The developers at Heart Machine have released the first major patch for Hyper Light Breaker. Dubbed patch version 0.5.1.10797, this update adds a bunch of quality-of-life improvements, including all-new graphics options, gameplay settings, overall improvements, bug fixes, and more. Much of this is based on community feedback, as Hyper Light Breaker is currently in Early Access.

This is the first step among many toward making Hyper Light Breaker shine the best it can. Here are the details for this latest update.

Hyper Light Breaker v0.5.1.10797 full patch notes

These refinements should go a long way in making Hyper Light Breaker a more enjoyable game (Image via Arc Games)

Here is the full changelog of tweaks and additions for Hyper Light Breaker as per the developer:

Performance Optimization & Control Changes

COMMUNITY SUGGESTION: Performance Optimization

Updated Steam Deck Settings defaults

Added Low/Med/High/Maximum default settings

Fixed bugs causing Foliage slider to not affect all Foliage

Improved Foliage LODs (Level of Detail models)

Fixed Distance Culling issues

Fixed an issue with destructible objects not culling, and rendering their expensive destruction meshes while not destroyed.

Optimization pass on the Hub’s environment assets

Added new Performance and Quality Settings:

VSync Enable/Disable

Screen Render Percentage

Prop Detail

Ambient Occlusion

Film Effects

Film Grain

Chromatic Aberration

COMMUNITY SUGGESTION: Added Mouse Sensitivity and Analog Sensitivity Settings.

COMMUNITY SUGGESTION: Added additional Control Bindings for Keyboard+Mouse and Controller.

Note - you will need to rebind custom controls.

Features and Changes

COMMUNITY SUGGESTION: Increased base health for all SyComs by 15, except for the Tank, which was buffed by 5 health.

COMMUNITY SUGGESTION: Added default Rails to all characters.

Added World Seed info below the version info in the HUD to aid in community reports of specific procedural generation issues.

Since Hyper Light Breaker is a co-op-focused game, these changes will ensure the multiplayer experience will get better (Image via Arc Games)

Bug Fixes

COMMUNITY ASSIST: Fixed an issue where the camera invert setting did not work for the Rail Aim camera.

COMMUNITY ASSIST: Fixed an issue where Holobytes would be lost if attempting to exchange holobytes with keyboard+mouse controls with a full loadout.

COMMUNITY ASSIST: Fixed an issue where a combination of character and EXE unlocks could cause equipped Blades to be lost on return to the Hub.

COMMUNITY ASSIST: Fixed an issue where steam cloud saves would not transfer from Steamdeck to PC and vice versa.

Note - your savegames have moved. The game should automatically relocate your save file.

The old save file can by default be found in Users\<my_name>\AppData\Local\Breaker\Saved\<SaveFileName>.bsf. In case of an error with automatically transferring the save data, this file can manually be moved to Users\<my_name>\AppData\Local\<my_name>\Breaker\steam\<SteamID>\savegames\<SaveFileName>.bsf. Note that the User folder can be different depending on settings.

COMMUNITY ASSIST: Fixed an issue where blade special bonuses would persist if you activated them and swapped weapons before the bonus expired.

COMMUNITY ASSIST: Fixed an issue where having the Refined Blades EXE equipped, with multiple characters unlocked, without each character having a weapon equipped, would cause players to lose their equipped blades on exiting a run.

COMMUNITY ASSIST: Fixed an issue where some Points of Interest could overlap extraction pads, potentially trapping enemies.

Fixed an issue where spawned slimes would sometimes be invisible to clients in multiplayer.

Fixed Dirk Rifle Aim VFX not tracking verticality of client players.

COMMUNITY ASSIST: Fixed the Desert Biome Train loot spawns not always being collectable

Fixed locked doors on the Crystal Biome Research Hub

Fixed an issue that could cause Charge Beetles to not be targetable in multiplayer

Fixed an issue where you could deploy two sets of mines with the Dual Claws

COMMUNITY ASSIST: Fixed an issue that could cause UI issues if a player leaves and rejoins the same lobby

Fixed an issue that could cause a meteor to drop at the beginning of a run.

Fixed an issue with the Vault appearing blank when opened while having a locked character selected

Fixed an issue where Crown music could play twice upon entering an arena

Fixed an issue where exiting the loadout in certain configurations could cause input loss

Fixed an issue where the Telepad Loadout and Ready Up could share inputs

Fixed an issue where revive audio and UI could linger after reviving a player

Fixed an issue where White Melee Dirks would not use their default attack

Fixed an issue where multiplayer join confirmation was not displaying.

Fixed a large number of localization layout issues

Capped FPS on title screen to 240fps to prevent issues on very fast computers

Fixed an issue where the lobby list screen could steal focus from the lobby create screen, causing WASD to clear the password.

Fixed an issue where a disconnected Client’s hoverboard could be seen in the Host’s Hub.

Speculative Fixes for erroneous player count issues (more than 3 players in a lobby)

Note - we have been unable to reproduce issues relating to player count consistently internally, hence this is a speculative fix.

Speculative Fixes for rare issue where enemies could spawn under the extraction pad.

Note - we have been unable to reproduce this issue internally.

Fixed Incorrect Vendor Names.

Updated placeholder Abyss King image.

Hyper Light Drifter is available on PC in Early Access.

