Hyper Light Breaker v0.5.1.10797 patch notes detailed

The developers at Heart Machine have released the first major patch for Hyper Light Breaker. Dubbed patch version 0.5.1.10797, this update adds a bunch of quality-of-life improvements, including all-new graphics options, gameplay settings, overall improvements, bug fixes, and more. Much of this is based on community feedback, as Hyper Light Breaker is currently in Early Access.
This is the first step among many toward making Hyper Light Breaker shine the best it can. Here are the details for this latest update.
Hyper Light Breaker v0.5.1.10797 full patch notes
Here is the full changelog of tweaks and additions for Hyper Light Breaker as per the developer:
Performance Optimization & Control Changes
- COMMUNITY SUGGESTION: Performance Optimization
- Updated Steam Deck Settings defaults
- Added Low/Med/High/Maximum default settings
- Fixed bugs causing Foliage slider to not affect all Foliage
- Improved Foliage LODs (Level of Detail models)
- Fixed Distance Culling issues
- Fixed an issue with destructible objects not culling, and rendering their expensive destruction meshes while not destroyed.
- Optimization pass on the Hub’s environment assets
- Added new Performance and Quality Settings:
- VSync Enable/Disable
- Screen Render Percentage
- Prop Detail
- Ambient Occlusion
- Film Effects
- Film Grain
- Chromatic Aberration
- COMMUNITY SUGGESTION: Added Mouse Sensitivity and Analog Sensitivity Settings.
- COMMUNITY SUGGESTION: Added additional Control Bindings for Keyboard+Mouse and Controller.
- Note - you will need to rebind custom controls.
Features and Changes
- COMMUNITY SUGGESTION: Increased base health for all SyComs by 15, except for the Tank, which was buffed by 5 health.
- COMMUNITY SUGGESTION: Added default Rails to all characters.
- Added World Seed info below the version info in the HUD to aid in community reports of specific procedural generation issues.
Bug Fixes
- COMMUNITY ASSIST: Fixed an issue where the camera invert setting did not work for the Rail Aim camera.
- COMMUNITY ASSIST: Fixed an issue where Holobytes would be lost if attempting to exchange holobytes with keyboard+mouse controls with a full loadout.
- COMMUNITY ASSIST: Fixed an issue where a combination of character and EXE unlocks could cause equipped Blades to be lost on return to the Hub.
- COMMUNITY ASSIST: Fixed an issue where steam cloud saves would not transfer from Steamdeck to PC and vice versa.
- Note - your savegames have moved. The game should automatically relocate your save file.
- The old save file can by default be found in Users\<my_name>\AppData\Local\Breaker\Saved\<SaveFileName>.bsf. In case of an error with automatically transferring the save data, this file can manually be moved to Users\<my_name>\AppData\Local\<my_name>\Breaker\steam\<SteamID>\savegames\<SaveFileName>.bsf. Note that the User folder can be different depending on settings.
- COMMUNITY ASSIST: Fixed an issue where blade special bonuses would persist if you activated them and swapped weapons before the bonus expired.
- COMMUNITY ASSIST: Fixed an issue where having the Refined Blades EXE equipped, with multiple characters unlocked, without each character having a weapon equipped, would cause players to lose their equipped blades on exiting a run.
- COMMUNITY ASSIST: Fixed an issue where some Points of Interest could overlap extraction pads, potentially trapping enemies.
- Fixed an issue where spawned slimes would sometimes be invisible to clients in multiplayer.
- Fixed Dirk Rifle Aim VFX not tracking verticality of client players.
- COMMUNITY ASSIST: Fixed the Desert Biome Train loot spawns not always being collectable
- Fixed locked doors on the Crystal Biome Research Hub
- Fixed an issue that could cause Charge Beetles to not be targetable in multiplayer
- Fixed an issue where you could deploy two sets of mines with the Dual Claws
- COMMUNITY ASSIST: Fixed an issue that could cause UI issues if a player leaves and rejoins the same lobby
- Fixed an issue that could cause a meteor to drop at the beginning of a run.
- Fixed an issue with the Vault appearing blank when opened while having a locked character selected
- Fixed an issue where Crown music could play twice upon entering an arena
- Fixed an issue where exiting the loadout in certain configurations could cause input loss
- Fixed an issue where the Telepad Loadout and Ready Up could share inputs
- Fixed an issue where revive audio and UI could linger after reviving a player
- Fixed an issue where White Melee Dirks would not use their default attack
- Fixed an issue where multiplayer join confirmation was not displaying.
- Fixed a large number of localization layout issues
- Capped FPS on title screen to 240fps to prevent issues on very fast computers
- Fixed an issue where the lobby list screen could steal focus from the lobby create screen, causing WASD to clear the password.
- Fixed an issue where a disconnected Client’s hoverboard could be seen in the Host’s Hub.
- Speculative Fixes for erroneous player count issues (more than 3 players in a lobby)
- Note - we have been unable to reproduce issues relating to player count consistently internally, hence this is a speculative fix.
- Speculative Fixes for rare issue where enemies could spawn under the extraction pad.
- Note - we have been unable to reproduce this issue internally.
- Fixed Incorrect Vendor Names.
- Updated placeholder Abyss King image.
Hyper Light Drifter is available on PC in Early Access.