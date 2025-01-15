All playable characters in Hyper Light Breaker so far

With Hyper Light Breaker finally here, fans can dive into the treacherous world of the Overgrowth. This sequel is far more ambitious than its humble isometric predecessor, featuring three varied playable characters to choose from as of writing. Moreover, since the game is intended to be a co-op multiplayer roguelike, players can each pick different heroes with their distinct playstyles.

This also adds further replayability as most will await new content drops over time. Here is everything to know about the playable characters in Hyper Light Drifter thus far.

All playable characters in Hyper Light Breaker explained

As of the Early Access launch, there are three unique playable characters: Lapis, Vermillion, and Goro. Of these, only Vermillion is available at the start with the other two needing to be unlocked via in-game progression.

Lapis

Lapis in Hyper Light Breaker (Image via Heart Machine)

Described as a soldier and a scholar, Lapis is a Breaker who hails from the Northern Realms. Boasting a bright yellow jacket, her SyCom: Lightweaver increases her Rail Damage after picking up a Battery. On the other hand, the SyCom: Warrior increases her base stats when getting an Upgrade. This allows her to get stronger steadily during gameplay.

Vermillion

Vermillion in Hyper Light Breaker (Image via Heart Machine)

Vermillion is a Hunter from the Northern Realms and the default character to start off in the game. His SyCom: Gunslinger increases Critical Hit chance after doing Rail Damage, which allows his follow-up attacks to deal more damage. The second SyCom: Tank temporarily increases his Armor when performing a Perfect Parry, negating incoming damage and healing the user. This boost should help him take less damage from enemies for a while even if players mess up.

Goro

Goro in Hyper Light Breaker (Image via Heart Machine)

This wide-eyed racoon-like creature comes from the Land of Light. He is a lithe character who uses dual blades, and his SyCom: Astrologer charges his Blade Skills faster when shooting with a firearm, letting him swoop in for the kill more frequently. Alternately, the SyCom: Sniper is a tad simpler, increasing Critical Hit frequency, allowing players who prefer to stay at range to gain the upper hand.

Interestingly, the character selection screen before starting a run shows several more slots. As such, fans can expect more characters to be added, each with varying playstyles, as the game progresses through Early Access development. However, that will definitely take some time.

Hyper Light Breaker is available to buy on PC

