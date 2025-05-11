Revenge of the Savage Planet: How to repair the Javelin

In Revenge of the Savage Planet, one of the biggest side goals you can tackle is fixing up the Javelin, your crashed ship buried in the swamp down south in Nu Florida. It’s not required for the main story, but if you’re aiming for extra endings or want to see the whole thing through, you must put in the work. This is all part of the Roundtrip 2.0 mission — and it’s not a quick fix.

Here's a full breakdown of what you need to do in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

The process of repairing the Javelin in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Pull the ship out of the Lake

Use the fork (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios)

After finishing the story objectives, return to the Javelin’s crash site. You’ll now be able to use the Magnetic Fork (which you’ll find on the planet Xephyr during the quest called May the Fork Be With You) to lift it out of the lake. This is the first step to begin the repair process.

Clean off the Ship

Once the ship is out of the water, clean it up before repairing anything.

1) Wash off the Goo

Use your water hose to remove all the green goo covering the ship. Make sure to stay on Stellaris Prime during this part. If you use the teleporter, the goo cleaning progress will be reset to zero.

2) Break the Amber

You must use Blight Bombs to destroy the amber stuck on the ship. You can get them on Quasadron IX. Good places to find these are near teleporters at the Crash Site and Savannah Lake.

3) Burn off the Webs

To get rid of the webs stuck on the ship, find a Lava Extractor on Stellaris Prime (specifically around Slarragon Forest and the Cliffs of Abaddoon) and use it to burn them off. Again, do not teleport during this, or it resets your progress.

Find and scan the crashed Javelins

Javelin in Revenge of the Savage Planet (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios // YouTube@Hikikomori Gaming)

To finish the repair, you need to 3D print new parts. To unlock the blueprints, you must find and scan three other crashed Javelins in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

Xephyr (Antenna): Go to the north-west part of the map. You’ll find the Xephyr surrounded by Coupon Crates. Scan the Javelin itself, climb to the top, and scan the Antenna.

Go to the north-west part of the map. You’ll find the Xephyr surrounded by Coupon Crates. Scan the Javelin itself, climb to the top, and scan the Antenna. Zenithian Rift (RCS Thruster): Teleport to the Summit of Ruin, then follow the north path down the icy slope. When the path splits, go left. At the end, you’ll find the crashed Javelin. You can also use the outer rails to reach it. Scan the RCS Thruster at the back.

Teleport to the Summit of Ruin, then follow the north path down the icy slope. When the path splits, go left. At the end, you’ll find the crashed Javelin. You can also use the outer rails to reach it. Scan the RCS Thruster at the back. Quasadron IX (Radiator): Just south of the teleporter, look for a Baobab Maw tree and a small inlet. Head to Savannah Lake and dive into the main lake. Swim north and go to the very bottom. You’ll find the crashed Javelin there. Scan the Radiator and return to base.

All upgrades, costs, and achievements

You’ll get two upgrades by default in the 3D Printer, and the other three show up once you scan the three ships listed above. Here’s what each one costs:

Antenna – 1,200 Aluminum / 1,500 Carbon / 400 Silicon

– 1,200 Aluminum / 1,500 Carbon / 400 Silicon Air Freshener – 1,600 Aluminum / 1,400 Carbon / 700 Silicon

– 1,600 Aluminum / 1,400 Carbon / 700 Silicon RCS Thrusters – 800 Aluminum / 1,300 Carbon / 800 Silicon

– 800 Aluminum / 1,300 Carbon / 800 Silicon Radiator – 1,100 Aluminum / 1,200 Carbon / 600 Silicon

– 1,100 Aluminum / 1,200 Carbon / 600 Silicon Ultra Hi-Fi Surround System – 1,800 Aluminum / 1,100 Carbon / 600 Silicon

Make sure you’ve stocked up on materials before heading to the 3D Printer. Once that’s done, install the parts and enter the ship.

This will complete the game and unlock the Hasta la Vista achievement. If you also finished Best Served Cold before entering the ship, you’ll get the Revenge is Best Served via the Internet achievement too.

That's all on repairing the Javelin in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

