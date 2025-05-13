  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • How to use the Dormant Fungal Receptors in Revenge of the Savage Planet

How to use the Dormant Fungal Receptors in Revenge of the Savage Planet

By Rishi Pallav
Modified May 13, 2025 19:16 GMT
(Image via Raccoon Logic Studios //YouTube@Crispyleeks)
A guide to use the Dormant Fungal Receptors in Revenge of the Savage Plane (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios //YouTube@Crispyleeks)

In Revenge of the Savage Planet, Dormant Fungal Receptors are large blue mushrooms you’ll find while exploring the planet Xephyr. These aren’t just decorative plants — they’re part of a puzzle that helps you bring down a wall called Batterus Lo. But before you can interact with them, you’ll need a specific upgrade for your Power Hose: the Goo Ingestor.

Ad

Here's a quick guide to using the Dormant Fungal Receptors in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

Locating Dormant Fungal Receptors in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Get back to the Habitat and print (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios //YouTube@Crispyleeks)
Get back to the Habitat and print (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios //YouTube@Crispyleeks)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

How to get the Goo Ingestor upgrade

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

To unlock the Dormant Fungal Receptors, your first step is to get the Goo Ingestor. This lets your Power Hose spray Ferro Goo, which is necessary for activating the receptors.

Start by scanning any Ferro Goo plant. Once you scan it, the two parts needed for the upgrade will be marked on your map.

  • One part is in the Pillars of Turpitude.
  • The second part is located in Deadwood Gulch.

After collecting both parts, return to your Habitat and use the 3D Printer. Combine Carbon, Aluminum, and Silicon to create the Goo Ingestor upgrade. Once installed, your Power Hose will be ready to handle Ferro Goo.

Ad

How to activate the Dormant Fungal Receptors

Scanning the Dormant Fungal Receptor (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios //YouTube@Crispyleeks)
Scanning the Dormant Fungal Receptor (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios //YouTube@Crispyleeks)

With the Goo Ingestor equipped, go back to the Batterus Lo wall. Right near the wall is a Ferro Goo dispenser — interact with it to load your Power Hose.

Ad

Note: You can extract Ferro Goo from near the First Receptor in case you run out of Goo.

Now, you must find and spray three Dormant Fungal Receptors using the Ferro Goo. These receptors are connected to Fungal Generators, and when linked correctly, they help power down the wall.

Here’s where to find the three Receptors:

First Receptor is near the center of the area &mdash; you&rsquo;ll see it easily (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios //YouTube@Crispyleeks)
First Receptor is near the center of the area — you’ll see it easily (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios //YouTube@Crispyleeks)
The second Receptor is hidden behind a group of stone pillars nearby. (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios //YouTube@Crispyleeks)
The second Receptor is hidden behind a group of stone pillars nearby. (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios //YouTube@Crispyleeks)
The third Receptor is stuck on a cliff wall &mdash; climb up to reach it. (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios //YouTube@Crispyleeks)
The third Receptor is stuck on a cliff wall — climb up to reach it. (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios //YouTube@Crispyleeks)

Spray each receptor directly with the Ferro Goo. Once all three are connected to their nearby generators, the Batterus Lo wall will collapse, clearing your path forward.

Ad

Check out more articles on Sportskeeda:

About the author
Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.

When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications