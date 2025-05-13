How to use the Dormant Fungal Receptors in Revenge of the Savage Planet

In Revenge of the Savage Planet, Dormant Fungal Receptors are large blue mushrooms you’ll find while exploring the planet Xephyr. These aren’t just decorative plants — they’re part of a puzzle that helps you bring down a wall called Batterus Lo. But before you can interact with them, you’ll need a specific upgrade for your Power Hose: the Goo Ingestor.

Here's a quick guide to using the Dormant Fungal Receptors in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

Locating Dormant Fungal Receptors in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Get back to the Habitat and print (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios //YouTube@Crispyleeks)

How to get the Goo Ingestor upgrade

To unlock the Dormant Fungal Receptors, your first step is to get the Goo Ingestor. This lets your Power Hose spray Ferro Goo, which is necessary for activating the receptors.

Start by scanning any Ferro Goo plant. Once you scan it, the two parts needed for the upgrade will be marked on your map.

One part is in the Pillars of Turpitude.

The second part is located in Deadwood Gulch.

After collecting both parts, return to your Habitat and use the 3D Printer. Combine Carbon, Aluminum, and Silicon to create the Goo Ingestor upgrade. Once installed, your Power Hose will be ready to handle Ferro Goo.

How to activate the Dormant Fungal Receptors

Scanning the Dormant Fungal Receptor (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios //YouTube@Crispyleeks)

With the Goo Ingestor equipped, go back to the Batterus Lo wall. Right near the wall is a Ferro Goo dispenser — interact with it to load your Power Hose.

Note: You can extract Ferro Goo from near the First Receptor in case you run out of Goo.

Now, you must find and spray three Dormant Fungal Receptors using the Ferro Goo. These receptors are connected to Fungal Generators, and when linked correctly, they help power down the wall.

Here’s where to find the three Receptors:

First Receptor is near the center of the area — you’ll see it easily (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios //YouTube@Crispyleeks)

The second Receptor is hidden behind a group of stone pillars nearby. (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios //YouTube@Crispyleeks)

The third Receptor is stuck on a cliff wall — climb up to reach it. (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios //YouTube@Crispyleeks)

Spray each receptor directly with the Ferro Goo. Once all three are connected to their nearby generators, the Batterus Lo wall will collapse, clearing your path forward.

