How to customize the Habitat in Revenge of the Savage Planet

In Revenge of the Savage Planet, the Habitat acts as your main base. Every time you die or complete an objective, this is where you return. It’s also the only place in the game you can customize. And while it’s not a huge system, the title gives you enough freedom to decorate it the way you like.

Here is a quick guide to customize the Habitat in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

Ways to customize the Habitat in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Include a round table, a stool, and additional items in the Habitat (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios)

What areas of the Habitat can be customized

Not every part of the Habitat can be changed. The entrance area — where the Computer, Teleporter, and 3D Printer are located — cannot be customized. That space is fixed and can’t be edited or decorated. You also can’t remove or move any of the machinery in that section.

The rest of the interior is available for customization, including both the ground and first floor. To start decorating, you just need to enter that area and press the F key (by default). This opens the customization mode and lets you freely move the camera. From here, you can place objects on either level of the Habitat.

Keep in mind, you’re not allowed to place anything on the staircase between the two floors. The game doesn’t allow any placement there to avoid blocking the path. Also, if the object clips into a wall or another item, you won’t be able to place it.

How many items can be placed?

There’s no hard item limit, but space and money are your real restrictions. As long as there’s enough room on the floor, you can place as many objects as you want. However, every item costs Alta Bucks, the in-game currency used solely for customization.

You won’t be able to place items if you don’t have enough Alta Bucks. So even if you have the space, your options depend on how much of the currency you’ve collected. Also, while you can technically place items close together or in tight spaces, make sure you leave enough room to interact with them. The game doesn’t block the placement of interactive objects even if access gets blocked.

How to earn more Alta Bucks

Complete challenges to earn additional Alta bucks in Revenge of the Savage Planet (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios)

Alta Bucks are only used to buy and place items inside the Habitat. You don’t need them for upgrades or any other systems. They’re tied directly to customization.

Here’s how you can earn more:

Complete challenges : These give a large amount of Alta Bucks and are the most consistent source.

: These give a large amount of Alta Bucks and are the most consistent source. Answer surveys : Occasionally, you’ll receive a survey from Alta Interglobal on your in-game PC. Answering these gives you a small amount of currency.

: Occasionally, you’ll receive a survey from Alta Interglobal on your in-game PC. Answering these gives you a small amount of currency. Find Alta Coupon Crates: These are scattered across all planets in the game. They don’t show up on the map or the survey tool, so you have to find them on your own. The only clue is the sound —they emit a noise when you’re near them. Listening carefully while exploring is the only way to locate them.

