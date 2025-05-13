How to finish In the Bag Achievement in Revenge of the Savage Planet

The In the Bag Achievement in Revenge of the Savage Planet is tied to capturing a specific creature — the Hognork. It’s one of the more straightforward achievements in terms of what needs to be done, but pulling it off takes some careful timing and patience.

This guide walks you through everything you need to know to finish the In the Bag Achievement.

How to complete the In the Bag Achievement in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Where to find the Hognork

To unlock the In the Bag Achievement, you first need to find the Hognork. You’ll come across it in the Cliffs of Abbadon on Stellaris Prime. Head toward the northwest section of the map once you’re in that area.

How to deal with the Hognork

Hognork in Revenge of the Savage Planet (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios)

The Hognork is large and fast. It will charge at you as soon as it spots you. Instead of running straight in or trying to fight it like a regular enemy, take a few seconds to scan it. This will show you that its weak spot is inside its mouth.

When the Hognork roars, its mouth opens wide. That’s your window to shoot inside its mouth. Don’t shoot randomly — wait for the roar, then land a shot. After roaring, it will charge at you. Make sure to dodge to the side — don’t try to jump over it because it will knock you down mid-air using its horns.

Once it misses the charge, it’ll stop and roar again. This gives you another chance to shoot. Keep repeating the process — shoot when it roars, dodge the charge — until the creature finally stumbles and staggers.

Capture and unlock the Achievement

Once it’s stunned and down, move in and use your Proton Whip to capture the Hognork. This will immediately unlock the In the Bag Achievement. There’s no puzzle or trick to it — just hit the weak point, avoid getting hit, and capture when it’s down.

