PlayStation Plus May 2025 catalogue revealed, includes Soul Hackers 2, Sand Land, and more

The game catalogue for PlayStation Plus May 2025 introduces a varied selection of games across different genres. PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers can look forward to new titles such as Sand Land, Soul Hackers 2, and the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. trilogy.

This article covers all games included in the PlayStation Plus May 2025 catalog.

All PlayStation Plus May 2025 games lineup revealed

Sony has confirmed the addition of 10 games to the PlayStation Plus May 2025 lineup. These titles will be accessible to subscribers starting May 20, 2025. While most are available on the Extra tier, one is exclusive to the Premium tier.

Here are the games and the supported platforms:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium:

Sand Land – PS4, PS5

– PS4, PS5 Soul Hackers 2 – PS5

– PS5 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Full Time Edition – PS4, PS5

– PS4, PS5 Battlefield V – PS4

– PS4 S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy – PS4, PS5

– PS4, PS5 Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising – PS4, PS5

– PS4, PS5 Humankind – PS4, PS5

– PS4, PS5 Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life – PS5

– PS5 Gloomhaven Mercenaries Edition – PS4, PS5

PlayStation Plus Premium:

Battle Engine Aquila – PS4, PS5

Among the 10 additions, Sand Land and Soul Hackers 2 stand out as exceptional entries. The former is inspired by Akira Toriyama’s manga and emphasizes vehicle-based exploration in a desert world, while the latter is a futuristic JRPG by Atlus featuring turn-based combat and demon summoning.

The inclusion of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. trilogy also reflects classic post-apocalyptic survival elements, which fans of atmospheric shooters will likely appreciate.

PlayStation Plus: Subscription plans and prices

The monthly game catalogue, Ubisoft+ Classics, and other features are included in the PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers. The Premium tier also provides access to classic titles and limited-time game trials.

Here are the current subscription prices:

PlayStation Plus Extra:

1-month subscription: $14.99

3-month subscription: $39.99

12-month subscription: $134.99

PlayStation Plus Premium:

1-month subscription: $17.99

3-month subscription: $49.99

12-month subscription: $159.99

