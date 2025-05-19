Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream date, time, and countdown

HoYoverse has announced the date for the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream. The upcoming Special Program will premiere on May 23, 2025, and will showcase the content coming in the next version of ZZZ. This includes the brand new region of Waifei Peninsula, where the Proxy siblings will soon take a trip to and meet new characters like Yixuan in Zenless Zone Zero.

This article will cover the date and time when the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream will premiere across the official streaming channels.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 Livestream release date and time

HoYoverse will reveal more details regarding the much-anticipated version 2.0 this Friday, May 23, 2025, at 19:00 (UTC +8). In addition to new characters like Ju Fufu, Yixuan, and Pan Yinhu, all ready to join ZZZ's cast, the developers will also showcase the Waifei Peninsula, the next destination for the Proxy siblings.

Here are the major time zones worldwide showing when Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream will go live in your region:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT, UTC -7): On May 23 at 4:00 am

On May 23 at 4:00 am Mountain Daylight Time (MDT, UTC -6): On May 23 at 5:00 am

On May 23 at 5:00 am Central Daylight Time (CDT, UTC -5): On May 23 at 6:00 am

On May 23 at 6:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT, UTC -4): On May 23 at 7:00 am

On May 23 at 7:00 am Central European Summer Time (CEST, UTC +2): On May 23 at 1:00 pm

On May 23 at 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST, UTC +5:30): On May 23 at 4:30 pm

On May 23 at 4:30 pm China Standard Time (CST, UTC +8): On May 23 at 7:00 pm

On May 23 at 7:00 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST, UTC +9): On May 23 at 8:00 pm

On May 23 at 8:00 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time ( AEST, UTC +10): On May 23 at 9:00 pm

( On May 23 at 9:00 pm New Zealand Standard Time NZST, UTC +12: On May 23 at 11:00 pm

You will be able to watch the livestream on the official YouTube and Twitch channels for Zenless Zone Zero. Here is a countdown till the Special Program goes live later this week.

What to expect from the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream

Version 2.0 is set to begin a new chapter on the Proxy siblings' journey, as our protagonists head into the new region of Waifei Peninsula. It is expected that more characters whom we will meet will be revealed during the livestream, alongside glimpses of the region.

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 livestream might also showcase the ZZZ Anniversary celebrations, alongside the rewards that will be given away to all players.

