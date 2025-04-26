Zenless Zone Zero first anniversary rewards leaked

Several Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 beta leaks have appeared online, revealing the potential contents of the upcoming patch, which will likely commemorate the game’s first anniversary. X user @PalitoGodd, a credible third-party source, has posted a list of all the rewards HoYoverse might offer for the occasion. As per the leak, players can expect to get free wishes, agents, and more.

This article further delves into the ZZZ first anniversary reward leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are highly subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

All Zenless Zone Zero first anniversary reward leaks explored

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update is expected to celebrate the first anniversary by offering freebies. According to X user @PalitoGodd, the patch will feature an anniversary event where players can participate to obtain the following rewards:

1600x Polychrome

S-Rank agent

S-Rank W-Engine

It is unclear which characters Proxies will be able to claim from the event. Nonetheless, they will likely appreciate a standard unit if not the ones from the limited-time banner. They might also be able to select their preferred agent and a W-Engine.

PalitoGodd further claims that version 2.0 will have two login events. The standard version will offer the usual 10x Encrypted Master Tape and 10x Boopons. The other event is expected to feature an additional 10x Encrypted Master Tape for free during the first-year anniversary.

As of writing, HoYoverse has revealed two new characters from version 2.0 via the latest drip marketing campaign. While Pan Yinhu and Yixuan are confirmed, the update is also expected to introduce Ju Fufu to the playable roster. Players can look forward to summoning them with all the free wishes from the anniversary. The Xbox launch of the game is also due for the next patch.

The official details for version 2.0 will be announced soon. The next livestream event will showcase the new characters, events, and confirmed anniversary rewards. As for the new patch, it is expected to launch globally around June 4, 2025.

