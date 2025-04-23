Zenless Zone Zero replaces multiple voice actors in version 1.7

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 update was officially rolled out on April 23, 2025. The patch has brought in several new contents, including new banners and events, along with some unexpected changes related to the game's voice actor cast. It seems HoYoverse has replaced the English VAs of multiple standard S-rank agents, namely Koleda, Grace, and Rina.

Similar changes were made in the previous patch affecting Lycaon and Soldier 11. This article will take a closer look at all VAs that were replaced in the ZZZ 1.7 update.

Zenless Zone Zero replaces Koleda, Grace, and Rina’s voice actors.

Zenless Zone Zero replacing Von Lycaon and Soldier 11's voice actors caught the community by surprise back in version 1.6. It seems HoYoverse had intentions to recast a few more of their characters, and the continuing SAG-AFTRA strike is likely the reason for it. Koleda, Grace, and Rina’s English VAs have been replaced completely, though the official details are yet to be updated.

At least, recasting is a more desirable option than muting the agents altogether. HoYoverse has previously shuffled their VA cast, which has caused a hitch in storytelling. Characters without audible dialogue were featured in the quest, which, unfortunately, wasn't condoned by other players.

In the case of the latest ZZZ VA replacements, HoYoverse has yet to announce the new cast. However, players can check the English voice lines of the characters within the game. For those wondering, here are the voice actors that the officials let go in version 1.7:

Katie Cofield (Koleda’s former English VA)

(Koleda’s former English VA) Chelsea Kwoka (Grace’s former English VA)

(Grace’s former English VA) Crystal Lee (Rina’s former English VA)

Interestingly, Nekomata is currently the only standard S-rank agent who retained her original voice actor. That said, ZZZ is a fairly new entry from HoYoverse. Hence, they were able to accommodate the changes soon, unlike the other titles from the developer.

