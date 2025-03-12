Zenless Zone Zero replaces Von Lycaon and Soldier 11's voice actors

Recently, Zenless Zone Zero's official media shared a surprise announcement. It seems HoYoverse has replaced the English voice actors for Von Lycaon and Soldier 11, two highly coveted 5-star agents from the standard banner. Hence, their corresponding voice lines have been changed as of the version 1.6 update, and it will be reflected in the future dialogues.

Former VA of Von Lycaon, Nicholas Thurkettle, has claimed he was equally surprised with the news and wasn't aware of the changes until HoYoverse announced it. Fans are waiting for a formal clarification regarding what happened between the developer teams and cast. Proxies also expect an official reveal of the new English VA for Von Lycaon and Soldier 11 in ZZZ.

HoYoverse replaced English voice actors for Von Lycaon and Soldier 11 in Zenless Zone Zero

HoYoverse collaborates with eminent VAs in the industry to create lively characters across all their titles. But the developers sometimes replace their casts due to various circumstances. In this case, Zenless Zone Zero has changed the voice actors for Von Lycaon and Soldier 11 and replaced their voice lines.

The announcement was made via the version 1.6 update details. Therefore, players can now head to the character section to check how their English dub sounds in-game. HoYoverse is yet to reveal who the new casts are and provide some clarification as to why the VAs were replaced in the first place.

Nicholas Thurkettle said he had no prior information about the dismissal. He claimed neither HoYoverse nor his agency had communicated the termination. Regardless of what happened, players will certainly want to learn more about the incident, considering Lycaon is a popular agent in Zenless Zone Zero.

He has also appeared in the version 1.6 story quest since his old companion Hugo plays the role of an antagonist. The latest drip marketing campaign has confirmed that Hugo will become playable in patch 1.7.

