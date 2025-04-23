Zenless Zone Zero Vivian build guide: Best W-Engine, Drive Discs, skills, and teams

Zenless Zone Zero’s Vivian is an S-Rank Agent capable of plaguing targets with her special Abloom and Corruption Effects using her Anomaly fighting style. She also boasts high agility and the ability to shuffle stances during combat. Her abilities can further empower other Anomaly agents with whom you would want to create a quick swap team.
That said, Vivian will require a proper build in ZZZ to dominate enemies. Here are her best W-Engines, Drive Discs, teams, and more.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.
Zenless Zone Zero Vivian build: Best W-Engine and Drive Discs
Best W-Engine for Vivian
Flight of Fancy
Flight of Fancy is arguably the best W-Engine for Vivian in Zenless Zone Zero, as its substat offers Anomaly Proficiency, a crucial attribute for her damage. The passive further increases the wearer’s Anomaly Buildup Rate by 40%. Dealing Ether DMG will grant her 20 Anomaly Proficiency, stacking up to six times.
Rainforest Gourmet
In the accessible segment, Rainforest Gourmet is the best W-Engine for Vivian. She will receive Anomaly Proficiency from the substat. Additionally, her ATK will be increased by 2.5% every time she consumes 10 energy. While the effect stacks up to 10 times, their duration is calculated separately, meaning the character will have a full uptime of the buff.
Best Drive Discs for Vivian
- 4-Piece Phaethon's Melody+ 2-Piece Freedom Blues
These Drive Discs in Zenless Zone Zero offer crucial stats and effects to Vivian.
The 4-Piece Phaethon's Melody increases the wearer’s Anomaly Mastery by 8%. They will also receive 45 Anomaly Proficiency if a squad member uses an EX Special Attack. If Vivian isn’t the one to use the ability, her Ether DMG will be boosted by 25%.
The 2-Piece Freedom Blues will further increase Vivian’s Anomaly Proficiency by 30. Hence, her Abloom and Corruption will deal more DMG.
Here are the stats to prioritize for Vivian in ZZZ:
- Slot 4: Anomaly Proficiency
- Slot 5: Ether DMG
- Slot 6: Anomaly Mastery
Zenless Zone Zero Vivian build: Skills and best team comps
Vivian skill priority in ZZZ
Upgrade Vivian’s core skill first to unlock her passives and additional ability in Zenless Zone Zero. Both increase her cumulative damage output.
Consider upgrading her other abilities in the following order:
- Basic Attack> Chain Attack> EX Special Attack> Assist> Dodge
Best Vivian team comps
Here are the best teams for Vivian in ZZZ:
- Vivian+ Yanagi+ Astra Yao
- Vivian+ Burnice+ Astra Yao
- Vivian+ Burnice+ Yanagi
- Vivian+ Piper+ Lucy
- Vivian+ Burnice+ Caesar
Yanagi and Astra Yao are the best teammates for Vivian. Yanagi will help trigger Abloom often and is capable of unleashing Disorder DMG. Astra Yao can enhance Vivian’s abilities with her assortment of buffs.
