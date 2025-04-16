Vivian vs Hugo in Zenless Zone Zero 1.7: Who should you pull for?

Vivian and Hugo are officially coming to the Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 update as the featured S-rank agents. They both boast unique skill sets and gameplay, so players will likely be confused about who to get in the next patch. Fortunately, HoYoverse has showcased the gameplay of the two agents, which can help us decide.

Ad

This article further analyzes the pros and cons of Vivian and Hugo in ZZZ 1.7 to outline who has more pull value.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Pros and cons of Vivian in Zenless Zone Zero

Vivian (Image via HoYoverse)

Vivian in Zenless Zone Zero is an S-rank Resonator from the Ether attribute. As an Anomaly specialist, she uses Corruption and Disorder to swiftly eliminate targets in combat. The list below further outlines the pros and cons of Vivian:

Ad

Trending

Pros

Vivian is a flexible agent capable of merging her element with other Attribute Anomalies to deal massive damage.

Anomaly specialists are inherently easier to build as they do not have a steep stat requirement, and Vivian is no exception.

She can be used in various teams given her ability to fuse Attribute Anomalies.

Vivian is a mobile agent that can also unleash unique plunge attacks.

Cons

Vivian’s gameplay can be complicated, requiring you to play around with her Noblewoman and Fluttering Frock to deal maximum damage.

She isn’t a hypercarry unit, so you'll have to maintain proper character rotations during combat.

Ad

Pros and cons of Hugo in Zenless Zone Zero

Hugo (Image via HoYoverse)

Hugo will be featured in the second phase of Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 banner. He is an Attack specialist from the Ice attribute, and will take on the role of a DPS. Here are Hugo’s pros and cons:

Ad

Pros

Hugo will be a hypercary unit capable of dealing both Ice and Aftershock DMG to enemies.

All he needs is a Stun character on the team to nuke targets.

Hugo can perform off-field additional attacks.

His attacks have massive AoE properties despite using a melee weapon.

Hugo’s passive enables him to nuke targets with his Charged EX Special attack.

Cons

Hugo can effectively deal damage only when a target is staggered. Hence, he is dependent on Stun agents.

Building Hugo can be difficult, as he requires rare critical stats on his gear sets.

Ad

Vivian vs Hugo: Who should you pull in Zenless Zone Zero 1.7?

Upon comparing the pros and cons of both characters, it's evident that Vivian has more pull value in the Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 update. She is a flexible Anomaly agent that can be paired with a variety of characters. As such, she can be highly adaptive and will be a future-proof investment.

In contrast, Hugo has more linear gameplay and can be overshadowed by a stronger damage dealer. Moreover, he gets stiff competition from Miyabi, who has established herself as one of the most powerful DPS units in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.