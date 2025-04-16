Vivian vs Hugo in Zenless Zone Zero 1.7: Who should you pull for?

Vivian and Hugo are officially coming to the Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 update as the featured S-rank agents. They both boast unique skill sets and gameplay, so players will likely be confused about who to get in the next patch. Fortunately, HoYoverse has showcased the gameplay of the two agents, which can help us decide.
This article further analyzes the pros and cons of Vivian and Hugo in ZZZ 1.7 to outline who has more pull value.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.
Pros and cons of Vivian in Zenless Zone Zero
Vivian in Zenless Zone Zero is an S-rank Resonator from the Ether attribute. As an Anomaly specialist, she uses Corruption and Disorder to swiftly eliminate targets in combat. The list below further outlines the pros and cons of Vivian:
Pros
- Vivian is a flexible agent capable of merging her element with other Attribute Anomalies to deal massive damage.
- Anomaly specialists are inherently easier to build as they do not have a steep stat requirement, and Vivian is no exception.
- She can be used in various teams given her ability to fuse Attribute Anomalies.
- Vivian is a mobile agent that can also unleash unique plunge attacks.
Cons
- Vivian’s gameplay can be complicated, requiring you to play around with her Noblewoman and Fluttering Frock to deal maximum damage.
- She isn’t a hypercarry unit, so you'll have to maintain proper character rotations during combat.
Pros and cons of Hugo in Zenless Zone Zero
Hugo will be featured in the second phase of Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 banner. He is an Attack specialist from the Ice attribute, and will take on the role of a DPS. Here are Hugo’s pros and cons:
Pros
- Hugo will be a hypercary unit capable of dealing both Ice and Aftershock DMG to enemies.
- All he needs is a Stun character on the team to nuke targets.
- Hugo can perform off-field additional attacks.
- His attacks have massive AoE properties despite using a melee weapon.
- Hugo’s passive enables him to nuke targets with his Charged EX Special attack.
Cons
- Hugo can effectively deal damage only when a target is staggered. Hence, he is dependent on Stun agents.
- Building Hugo can be difficult, as he requires rare critical stats on his gear sets.
Vivian vs Hugo: Who should you pull in Zenless Zone Zero 1.7?
Upon comparing the pros and cons of both characters, it's evident that Vivian has more pull value in the Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 update. She is a flexible Anomaly agent that can be paired with a variety of characters. As such, she can be highly adaptive and will be a future-proof investment.
In contrast, Hugo has more linear gameplay and can be overshadowed by a stronger damage dealer. Moreover, he gets stiff competition from Miyabi, who has established herself as one of the most powerful DPS units in the game.
